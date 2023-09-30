Support Catholic Seminarians of Kerala India

In the heart of Kerala, India, a transformation is taking place. Young men are answering a profound calling to serve their communities, dedicating their lives to faith, love, and service. These are the Catholic seminarians of Kerala, and they need our support to become good, holy priests.

The Yesi of Nazareth Foundation was born out of a deep spiritual journey. Inspired by Reverend Sunny Joseph, an Arlington Diocesan priest originally from Kerala, Yesi Lemus felt the touch of the Holy Spirit. Her conversion to Catholicism led her to a mission of love and service. Every year, she celebrates her birthday by raising funds for the seminarians of Kerala, ensuring they receive the education and training they need to become pillars of their communities.

Kerala is a region where the cost of living is low, but the spirit is high. A mere $750 can cover a seminarian's entire annual formation cost. Despite being a minority in India, the Christian community in Kerala is growing, and the need for educated priests is more significant than ever. By supporting this cause, you're funding the education of seminarians and nurturing a community's spiritual growth.

Over the years, our annual dinners have raised significant funds, with last year's event garnering over $15,000. This support enabled 20 seminarians to continue their journey towards priesthood. But our mission doesn't stop there. This year, we aim to raise even more, setting our sights on a goal of $22,000 to help form 30 seminarians.

By contributing to this campaign, you're investing in the future of the Catholic Church in Kerala and far beyond. Every dollar goes directly to the formation of seminarians, ensuring they have the spiritual training they need to be good, holy priests.

Let's unite to support these future priests, ensuring they have the resources, training, and love they need to serve their communities. Every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to our goal. Together, we can make a difference. Together, we can empower the future priests of Kerala!