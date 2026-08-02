GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

God Won. I Packed.

Monthly Goal$2,000 USD
Total Raised$0 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMitzy Zullo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mitzy Zullo

God Won. I Packed.

If you had told me a few months ago that I’d be living in Hawaii, training to become a missionary, and preparing to travel to remote islands, I probably would’ve laughed and asked, “Have you seen my bank account?” 😂 But God has a way of writing stories that are far better than anything I could’ve planned. If you are willing to walk in faith.


Hi, I’m Mitzy del Rocio Cevallos Zullo—an Ecuadorian-born, Brooklyn-raised, Florida-living follower of Jesus with a heart for missions, children, and the occasional adventure that starts with, “I think God is calling me…”

After leaving my career with The Walt Disney Company, I stepped into full-time missionary training through YWAM Kona’s Ablaze Discipleship Training School, proving that sometimes the best plot twists aren’t in Disney movies.


Since starting my recovery program in Augustin 2005, I’ve spent the last two decades discovering that obedience often leads to places I never imagined—from serving in hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas to preparing for international outreach across Oceania. My story is one of God’s redemption, and I love encouraging others to discover the same hope I’ve found in Christ.

Although endometriosis kept me from having children of my own, God has given me a deep love for children around the world. Whether serving locally or overseas, my passion is helping people experience the love of Jesus.

My life verse is Isaiah 6:8: “Here am I. Send me!” My daily reminder is Psalm 46:10: “Be still, and know that I am God.”

Fueled by faith, coffee, and the occasional passport stamp, my prayer is simple: that every person I meet experiences the love of Christ and leaves knowing they are deeply loved by God.


This fall, I’ll be serving on outreach in Fiji and Panama, where our team will share the Gospel, distribute Bibles in local languages, and partner with medical outreach to serve remote villages. The thought of seeing lives transformed by Jesus is what keeps that fire burning in my heart.

Like all YWAM missionaries, I’m fully support-funded. I’m praying for partners to help raise about $2,000 per month to cover my training, room and board, travel, and outreach expenses. Whether you choose to give monthly, make a one-time gift, or simply pray, you’re becoming part of what God is doing through this mission.

Thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and partnering with me as we help take the Gospel to the nations. I can’t wait to see what God does next!


www.aldealove.org




Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Caring for Baby Miles
Raised: $360 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Caring for Baby Miles

"The results from Miles catheter test yesterday were not what we had hoped for. The pictures revealed that the coronary arteries don't supply the back...

Loading...

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,175 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $1,250 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $565 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,775 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve