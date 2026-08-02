God Won. I Packed.

If you had told me a few months ago that I’d be living in Hawaii, training to become a missionary, and preparing to travel to remote islands, I probably would’ve laughed and asked, “Have you seen my bank account?” 😂 But God has a way of writing stories that are far better than anything I could’ve planned. If you are willing to walk in faith.





Hi, I’m Mitzy del Rocio Cevallos Zullo—an Ecuadorian-born, Brooklyn-raised, Florida-living follower of Jesus with a heart for missions, children, and the occasional adventure that starts with, “I think God is calling me…”

After leaving my career with The Walt Disney Company, I stepped into full-time missionary training through YWAM Kona’s Ablaze Discipleship Training School, proving that sometimes the best plot twists aren’t in Disney movies.





Since starting my recovery program in Augustin 2005, I’ve spent the last two decades discovering that obedience often leads to places I never imagined—from serving in hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas to preparing for international outreach across Oceania. My story is one of God’s redemption, and I love encouraging others to discover the same hope I’ve found in Christ.

Although endometriosis kept me from having children of my own, God has given me a deep love for children around the world. Whether serving locally or overseas, my passion is helping people experience the love of Jesus.

My life verse is Isaiah 6:8: “Here am I. Send me!” My daily reminder is Psalm 46:10: “Be still, and know that I am God.”

Fueled by faith, coffee, and the occasional passport stamp, my prayer is simple: that every person I meet experiences the love of Christ and leaves knowing they are deeply loved by God.





This fall, I’ll be serving on outreach in Fiji and Panama, where our team will share the Gospel, distribute Bibles in local languages, and partner with medical outreach to serve remote villages. The thought of seeing lives transformed by Jesus is what keeps that fire burning in my heart.

Like all YWAM missionaries, I’m fully support-funded. I’m praying for partners to help raise about $2,000 per month to cover my training, room and board, travel, and outreach expenses. Whether you choose to give monthly, make a one-time gift, or simply pray, you’re becoming part of what God is doing through this mission.

Thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and partnering with me as we help take the Gospel to the nations. I can’t wait to see what God does next!





www.aldealove.org











