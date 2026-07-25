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Year 1 Seminary Fund

Goal$6,500 USD
Raised$3,006 USD

Fundraiser created byChase Abbott

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chase Abbott

Year 1 Seminary Fund

Over the last several years, God has been doing a lot of work on me.

Some of it has been encouraging. Some of it has been uncomfortable. A lot of it has been stripping away pride, teaching me discipline, and showing me how much I still need to learn.


The more I've stepped into ministry opportunities (preaching, mentoring young men and men, serving in leadership) the more I've realized I don't want to approach God's Word casually.


I want to know it deeply. I want to teach it faithfully. And, I want to be prepared for whatever God calls me to long term.


That's why I'm starting seminary.


This isn't about chasing titles or trying to be "somebody". Honestly, if you know me, you know my life already. I have a family, I work full-time, serve in ministry, and stay involved in ministry. Seminary isn't me stepping away from responsibility, it's me trying to become better equipped for the responsibility that God has placed in front of me. And, it's for me to handle His Word with more clarity and confidence when I preach.


I'm seeing firsthand how badly people need truth right now. Young men are lost. Families are struggling. And, surface level Christianity isn't holding up under pressure.


I don't have everything figured out, but I know I want to spend the rest of my life growing in God's Word and helping others do the same.

My first year of seminary will cost about $6500 for tuition, books, and related expenses.


My family and I are making sacrifices to pursue this, and I'll continue working full-time while completing classes. This is a long road, not a quick sprint, but I believe it's worth it.


If you feel led to support financially or through prayer, I'd be incredibly grateful.


I'd ask for prayer in the following: Wisdom and endurance, my family as we take this on together, that I stay grounded and humble, that God sharpens me, and that everything points back to Christ.


Thank you for taking the time to read this and for supporting us in whatever way you can.

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