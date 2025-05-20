Yates Family Dream Fund

Covid was everyone, especially all of the children. During that time we finally moved towards our family dream of creating a homestead and a legacy to leave for our children. We acquired property in the mountains and began our dream by homeschooling our kids and creating them a better life. We started by by building our first small home by our own hands, but it was just too small. Then we swapped for something a little larger and started over and built it once again with our own hands. We converted two different barn sheds into beautiful little homes, but once again it just didn't offer the size our family needed. Now we have finally gotten our final home and have worked hard to get it to where it needs to be, but we need your help. Our family loves our remote property and the home we have worked so hard to build, but it has not been without immense challenges. Building a home as so many know, is no easy task and funding the project has been even harder. It is our goal to make this place the home of our dreams and our children have thrived more than they ever have being out here in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky. We have no shortage of ability, but lack the funds to complete this massive project. With the Lord's blessing and your help we can finish our dream home and provide a bright future for our children and future generations. With love and compassion, please help us make that dream a reality. Our story is one filled with ups and downs, successes and failures, but with your help we may finally reach the success we have dreamed of. Everyone who knows us knows of the compassion and love my wife have spread to all the lives she has touched, and I have spent most of my life teaching Martial Arts to help better the lives of hundreds of children and adults alike. Now we simply ask that this same joy and passion be sent our way. Thank you and love to all!