Support the Yancey Family

Please join us in providing financial support for the Yancey family as they navigate the unexpected and sudden passing of their beloved husband and father, Jerred. By giving to this, your support will aid Rosa as she seeks to provide for their four younger children still in the home.

Jerred was a dedicated servant of Christ's church. He lived a life of servanthood and strove for the edification of the body of Christ. He was a model for the young men of the church and has been instrumental in the spiritual development of many. 

"Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world." James 1:27

Give as you are able.

To God be the Glory.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The Hinton Family
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

"Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God." (2 Cor. 1:3-4)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

May the Lord continue to multiply and provide. You are loved!

NWBC Co-op
$ 1348.00 USD
3 months ago

We love you guys and all our prayers and love are with you and will continue.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

May the Lord continue to multiply these donations! Grace and Peace be to you all and may the Lord comfort you during this time

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Monika Molon-Yancey
$ 700.00 USD
3 months ago

Nic Amanis
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

My heart goes out to you and your family! I'm just a little further along through this valley of grief, so I know how to pray for you -- and I do. Please feel free to contact me if you need to vent or need a shoulder to cry on -- or not, if you don't feel like it. I know it was weeks before I could answer messages or respond to questions. But if and when I can be a blessing to you, I'm here.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous
$ 400.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

❤️

Ammanda Wanless
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Rob Bius
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

