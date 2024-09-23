Support the Yancey Family

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $12,549
Campaign funds will be received by Rosa Yancey
Please join us in providing financial support for the Yancey family as they navigate the unexpected and sudden passing of their beloved husband and father, Jerred. By giving to this, your support will aid Rosa as she seeks to provide for their four younger children still in the home.
Jerred was a dedicated servant of Christ's church. He lived a life of servanthood and strove for the edification of the body of Christ. He was a model for the young men of the church and has been instrumental in the spiritual development of many.
"Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world." James 1:27
Give as you are able.
To God be the Glory.
"Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God." (2 Cor. 1:3-4)
May the Lord continue to multiply and provide. You are loved!
We love you guys and all our prayers and love are with you and will continue.
May the Lord continue to multiply these donations! Grace and Peace be to you all and may the Lord comfort you during this time
Praying for your family
My heart goes out to you and your family! I'm just a little further along through this valley of grief, so I know how to pray for you -- and I do. Please feel free to contact me if you need to vent or need a shoulder to cry on -- or not, if you don't feel like it. I know it was weeks before I could answer messages or respond to questions. But if and when I can be a blessing to you, I'm here.
❤️
