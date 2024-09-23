Support the Yancey Family

Please join us in providing financial support for the Yancey family as they navigate the unexpected and sudden passing of their beloved husband and father, Jerred. By giving to this, your support will aid Rosa as she seeks to provide for their four younger children still in the home.

Jerred was a dedicated servant of Christ's church. He lived a life of servanthood and strove for the edification of the body of Christ. He was a model for the young men of the church and has been instrumental in the spiritual development of many.

"Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world." James 1:27

Give as you are able.

To God be the Glory.