Yancey Family Medical Expense Support

As many of you know, the Yancey's—Dr. Dave and Dr. Erika—have recently faced several unexpected medical challenges that have kept them in and out of the office. Dr. Dave required emergency ankle surgery, Dr. Erika underwent hip surgery, and their daughter, Maeve, fractured her femur.

As Dr. Erika continues her recovery, she has taken on much of the responsibility for caring for Dr. Dave and Maeve during their recoveries. This includes providing Maeve with around-the-clock care, helping her get to physical therapy, assisting with bathing, and keeping her comfortable. Although Dr. Dave can do many things, he is not currently able to lift Maeve. These circumstances have created a significant financial burden, so we are asking for donations, if possible, to help offset the family’s time away from the clinic. If you are unable to donate, please keep them in your prayers. Both forms of support are deeply appreciated.

Because of severe food allergies, we ask that meal trains not be organized at this time.







