Peru Missions Trip

Dear friends and family,

On this trip, I will spend time in Lima and the rural jungles of Northern Peru. I will have the opportunity to minister to local children and families through wheelchair distributions, sports and kids’ clubs, and small construction projects. I will also be sharing my testimony and putting the gifts God has equipped me with to work. I will also have the opportunity to fellowship with local church members and attend worship services at various Camino De Vida locations.

Camino de Vida is a church located in Lima, Peru with a mission to serve their city and beyond through various projects. Alongside strategic partners, they have given over 77,000 wheelchairs to people with special needs across the country. They reach hundreds of school-children, teenagers and single moms through a community kitchen, youth sports, kids crafts, Bible studies and more every week. They also reach the lost in the most rural parts of Peru through church planting and pastoral assistance.