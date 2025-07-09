A Christian endless-runner video game. The player is Yahushua The Lion, who chases the Serpent (Satan) through forests, deserts, cities, etc. The serpent will attack lion cubs (Yahushua's children) as it flees. This is all allegory to the story of Jesus Christ, whose Hebrew name is Yahushua.

Yahushua will pray to Our Father God: Yahuah for additional powers within the game, and scripture will be quoted regularly. It will be designed to play on mobile phones, to begin with.