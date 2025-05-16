Will you help us?

I’m Rebekah, and I never thought I’d be writing something like this. But my husband, Joshua, is sick — and as a family of three, we’re in a season where we need help.



We’ve done everything we can to make it through. But this year, we’ve come to the end of our resources — and we’re reaching out in faith.



Our Story



When we got married, we set out to live simply—raising chickens, children, and building a life close to nature and God. But life took an unexpected turn.



The Hidden Illness



In 2021, Joshua began experiencing extreme health problems—daily body spasms that lasted hours, exhaustion, migraines, panic attacks. Eventually, we discovered that he’d been battling an undiagnosed parasite infestation for over 15 years, slowly damaging his body and nervous system.



After treatment, Joshua's body was left depleted and in what doctors call “sympathetic overdrive”—a constant fight-or-flight state. It’s similar to PTSD, but rooted in physical damage to the body’s regulation systems. He now lives with a daily roulette of symptoms: insomnia, diarrhea, anxiety attacks, exhaustion, migraines and more.



We Gave Up Everything to Heal



We sold our business, left our home, and tried to live frugally in a camper in the U.S. Then we moved to South America, hoping lower living costs would stretch our savings and buy Joshua time to recover. We did everything we could—we lived simply, cut expenses, took on debt—but it hasn’t been enough.



In the midst of it all, we were given the greatest gift — our daughter. She’s six months old now: bright-eyed, joyful, and full of light. She brings laughter even in the hardest days.



Joshua wants more than anything to be present and strong for her. To carry her, play with her, protect her. But some days, he struggles just to get out of bed.





Why We're Asking for Help





It’s July 2025, and we’re out of money. We need help covering ongoing medical treatments, therapy, medications, basic living costs, and debt repayment. We’re also hoping to relocate to a more peaceful, stable environment—ideally somewhere quiet and healing, better suited to recovery. That may mean moving back to the U.S., where access to medical care and English-speaking professionals would make a huge difference, but the cost would be huge.





We don't feel entitled to a million dollars — the truth is, we planned to ask for just enough to scrape by. But in prayer, the Holy Spirit brought to mind the story of Elisha and King Joash (2 Kings 13:14–19). When Joash struck the ground only a few times, he received only a partial victory—because he had faith for just a little. We felt God challenging us not to repeat that mistake. Jesus is inviting us to believe for abundance, not just survival. After all, we are part of a generous family in Christ.



What You Can Do



We’re asking for just $10—and for you to share our story. More than anything, we ask for your prayers. We believe God can multiply whatever is given, and that healing is coming. He is faithful to provide, even when we can’t yet see the path forward.



Thank you for being part of that provision. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more than we can say.



With love and hope,

Rebekah, Joshua, & Aria



A Note from Me:



I’m a Nutritional Therapy Practitioner specializing in women’s health, and while I’ve paused my business during this season of family care, I’m open to working with a small number of people. If you’re interested in working together — whether in exchange for a donation or as part of your support — feel free to reach out. I’d love to help if I can.



If I receive more inquiries than I can personally respond to, please know I’m incredibly grateful — and I’ll do my best to follow up as I’m able.



Hello@afertile.life





