YES! I want to Empower Yadidya!

ואדני יהוה יעזר-לי, על-כן לא נכלמתי; על-כן שמתי פני, כחלמיש, ואדע, כי-לא אבוש. For the Lord GOD will help me; therefore have I not been confounded; therefore have I set my face like a flint, and I know that I shall not be ashamed.
I made a little money from Metal Blockchain and decided to spread the love. - Andrew
It’s obvious humanity needs a new way forward, even if today it may seem to some eyes like power wielded by a few will produce the ultimate good for the many. Moshe, you are the only person I know who means that on the level of all of humanity and I know you have demonstrated that through your way.
God is great 👍
I'm just a working stiff from the Midwest, but I want to help you succeed.
I am incredibly proud of you Moshe Yossi→Rabbi Rudner→Yadidya. You have had the truth in your heart, the wisdom in your mind, and the words on your tongue for all the decades I've known you. I'm SO PLEASED that you are stepping up. I am pleased to contribute to your enpowerment. Reading your latest article had me smiling ear to ear. Follow your instincts and take charge. You've got this.
Let's help Yadidyah so we can bring the ultimate redemption and the global reset! As said in Isaiah, G-d's house should be a house of prayer for all peoples!
I have been reading you for a year and never subscribed. I owe you a lot. You changed my whole view of Judaism from a tircha and a tragedy to the beautiful understanding I share with my family today. You're also the bravest man on the internet. It's my privilege to donate and I only wish I could give more!
"Thank you for partnering with me and the with the whole Yadidya family. Your joyful feedback is impactful, and strengthens my resolve." By Martin Joseph Rudner
