YES! I want to Empower Yadidya!

Forget Ministers, Humanity Needs a Moderator


In a world where tribal warfare has become the default, Rabbi Moshe Rudner has positioned himself at the ultimate crossroads - the only rabbi in Egypt, with direct access to all sides of the Middle East's most intractable conflicts.

 

The Problem


The current leadership model is broken. Politicians make decisions behind closed doors while citizens are reduced to spectators who occasionally vote. The result? Escalating conflicts, deteriorating discourse, and a world spiraling toward chaos.  

The Israel-Gaza situation is just the most visible symptom. Under current systems, both sides believe violence is their only rational option. Millions are suffering, and conventional diplomacy has failed repeatedly.  


The Solution 


The Prime Moderator model cuts through this deadlock by conducting all negotiations publicly. No backroom deals. No secret agendas. Complete transparency that builds trust across tribal lines.  

Rabbi Rudner has tested this approach across cultures and conflict zones for decades. From Las Vegas to Cairo, from ultra-Orthodox communities to secular spaces, the results are consistent: when conversations happen in public, participants behave differently. Solutions emerge that were impossible in private.  


Why Now


For the first time in history, we have the technology to reach all of humanity simultaneously. This creates an unprecedented opportunity to transform how humans make collective decisions.  

The current Middle East crisis represents both danger and opportunity. The danger is obvious. The opportunity? Demonstrating a new leadership model that could transform global governance.  


Why Rabbi Rudner


Personally trained and ordained by Rabbi Noach Weinberg with a lineage tracing back to Maimonides, Rabbi Rudner combines ancient wisdom with practical experience navigating complex cultural landscapes.  

His position as the only public Jew in Egypt gives him unique credibility to bridge seemingly insurmountable divides. Early in his career, well-funded interests offered him wealth and fame to compromise his message. He refused.  


The Urgency


The window for this intervention is closing rapidly. As the conflict escalates, positions harden and opportunities for breakthrough diminish. The time to act is now.  

This isn't about incremental change. It's about fundamentally transforming how humans make collective decisions. Those who contribute now will be remembered as the visionaries who saw what was possible when others could only see what was.  

Invest in a new model of leadership before the old one destroys us all.  


Click "Give" below to elevate Yadidya on to the world stage.

I Kogan
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

ואדני יהוה יעזר-לי, על-כן לא נכלמתי; על-כן שמתי פני, כחלמיש, ואדע, כי-לא אבוש. For the Lord GOD will help me; therefore have I not been confounded; therefore have I set my face like a flint, and I know that I shall not be ashamed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

I made a little money from Metal Blockchain and decided to spread the love. - Andrew

Tzadok Cable
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

It's obvious humanity needs a new way forward, even if today it may seem to some eyes like power wielded by a few will produce the ultimate good for the many. Moshe, you are the only person I know who means that on the level of all of humanity and I know you have demonstrated that through your way.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

God is great 👍

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm just a working stiff from the Midwest, but I want to help you succeed.

Rabbi Yeshayahu Tzvi
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

I am incredibly proud of you Moshe Yossi→Rabbi Rudner→Yadidya. You have had the truth in your heart, the wisdom in your mind, and the words on your tongue for all the decades I've known you. I'm SO PLEASED that you are stepping up. I am pleased to contribute to your enpowerment. Reading your latest article had me smiling ear to ear. Follow your instincts and take charge. You've got this.

Stephen D Lief
$ 18.00 USD
2 months ago

Let's help Yadidyah so we can bring the ultimate redemption and the global reset! As said in Isaiah, G-d's house should be a house of prayer for all peoples!

Samuel Katz
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I have been reading you for a year and never subscribed. I owe you a lot. You changed my whole view of Judaism from a tircha and a tragedy to the beautiful understanding I share with my family today. You're also the bravest man on the internet. It's my privilege to donate and I only wish I could give more!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for partnering with me and the with the whole Yadidya family. Your joyful feedback is impactful, and strengthens my resolve." By Martin Joseph Rudner

