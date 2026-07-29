XATCOM HUDUMA COMPUTER FUND – “DONATE ONE MACHINE"

My Name is Moses Mbai Tarko a Bsc Science student in Computer Science UoP and a Philanthropist, and I run the Xatcom Huduma Cybersecurity Informatics Center in Western Kenya. Every day, I look into the eyes of disadvantaged and out of school youths who have been told they are “unemployable” or “Too late.” But I see something else: raw potential, sharp minds, entrepreneurs, and hunger to escape poverty through digital skills.

At Xatcom, we offer advanced IT training – programming basics, data processing, graphics. These are not optional luxuries. They are lifelines to real jobs





Why now and Why ask?

Computers that we are depending on are old, slow and now one by one they are dying permanently. Out main training machine – the one instructor uses to demonstrate also as a practical tool to advanced packages, run complex simulations and show the real workflow has finally gone out of order.

You cannot run Eclipse, Vs Code or Java on a machine that takes 15 minutes to boot up, and you cannot inspire a Gen z with a frozen cursor or a cracked screen. Right now most java programming, python languages are taught by writing codes on sheets of paper without practical systematic display of the codes – meaning we are not obeying structural designs and are not sure whether our codes are actionable.





The Solution.

I maybe a pest but I wont consume all your stores full of grains. I am not asking for a lab full of computers, I am asking for one single , high performance machine, a modern machine with ample RAM, a fast processor and solid state drive. A machine that can run virtual machines, process data instantly and handle current software’s.

This computer will be the instructor’s command center. It will be used to.

Project real time coding and cybersecurity command center. Run advanced packages without crashing All year round training of out of school youths to see touch and learn an industry grade equipment with available practical on field projects.





The Ripple Effect.

One Computer – Over 50 youths trained per year

Over 50 youths with practical industrial and entrepreneurial skills

50 Fresh skills to generate healthy incomes to their households

Uplifted community Technological Advancement.





What we need to raise or request for as a donation.

Donate one computer with good specifications for the cause, you will receive certificate of recognition and your assistance will go along way, with much appreciation. Or help us raise KES 60,000 for a computer with good specifications We will engrave your name and place it on our program certification in recognition of your assistance forever. The program has been operational for over 15 years with support from well wishers and those with beautiful heats.

We at Xatcom Huduma having transitioned from connotes of darkness to light, we are disciplined, curious and desperate to prove to the community that we can, we do not need pity. All we need is a tool and that person willing to send that across the air, oceans to Western Kenya.



