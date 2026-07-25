Wyett hunting accident

Dear Friends and Family,





Last September, our lives took a sudden turn when my son was involved in a hunting accident. He was airlifted and spent a week on a ventilator, but thankfully, he has made a remarkable recovery. However, the medical expenses are overwhelming, and we are reaching out for support.





We are aiming to raise $7,000 to help pay off medical bills and ensure that he can continue to thrive without the burden of debt. If you can contribute, we would be eternally grateful. Every little bit helps, and your support means the world to us.





Thank you for being part of our journey.

renn family