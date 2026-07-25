World Youth Day 2027 Pilgrimage with Pope Leo

I am stepping forward in faith toward a pilgrimage that means so much to me. In August of 2027, I will be traveling to World Youth Day in Seoul, South Korea, a gathering where millions of young Catholics come together to pray, worship, and encounter Jesus in a powerful and personal way. I believe the Lord is inviting me into something deeply meaningful during this time of prayer, community, and discovery.





This pilgrimage will include moments that shape the heart and strengthen faith. We will celebrate Mass with the Holy Father, join pilgrims from around the world for daily catechesis, and take part in a long walking pilgrimage to the Vigil site, ending in a night of prayer beneath the open sky. We will also visit Korean Catholic shrines and holy places that honor the courage of the martyrs and reveal the beauty of the Church in Asia.





I have made my initial deposit and am trusting in God’s providence for the remaining cost of the journey. This includes lodging, meals, guides, World Youth Day registration, flights, and all the resources needed for the pilgrimage. Your support would make a real and meaningful difference. Every gift, no matter the size, helps me take part in this pilgrimage and allows me to carry your intentions with me to Korea.





If you feel called to give, I would be truly grateful. Your generosity becomes part of this journey. I will gladly pray for you, your family, and any intentions you wish to share as I walk, worship, and seek the Lord throughout this experience.





Thank you for your kindness.