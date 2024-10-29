Wyatt's Mini Missions Trip to North Carolina

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $1,255
Campaign funds will be received by Danielle Tate
Wyatt & Danielle are headed to North Carolina to help with Hurricane relief through Samaritans Purse NEXT WEEK!
God opened a door for us to go November 7-10th volunteering the 8-10th. .
Samaritans Purse provides our meals and lodging while we are working so funds donated will be used for :
We will workign in the name of Jesus helping families with clean up, removing debris, tarping, and other light work.
*Any unused funds will be donated to Samartian's Purse ongoing hurricane relief efforts in the south.
Have a great trip Wyatt.
Thank you for helping!
The Lord be with you as you witness to those who need Him. Thank you for all you do. God bless you!!
May the Lord bless you both on this mission! Our family is praying for you both as well as those you will encounter.
Proud of you Wyatt
God bless you both for helping those in need! Prayers for a productive and fruitful time.
Wyatt, Dan and I are praying for you. We have both served others during hurricane relief and love your heart to help others. Dan and Myrna Buckles
November 4th, 2024
Our expenses are more than anticipated as we will not have to stay at hotel each night. We can't stay at the facility because I'm a female and Wyatt is a male. 😊
So, we've regrouped after disappointment and they made us day volunteers which is fine, we'll serve in the same capacity but we will have additional food and hotel expenses.
Still believing God opened the door for this trip!
