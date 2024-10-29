Campaign Image

Wyatt's Mini Missions Trip to North Carolina

Wyatt & Danielle are headed to North Carolina to help with Hurricane relief through Samaritans Purse NEXT WEEK!

God opened a door for us to go November 7-10th volunteering the 8-10th. 

Samaritans Purse provides our meals and lodging while we are working so funds donated will be used for : 

  • transportation from Adams Co PA to Samaritan's Purse location in Asheville, North Carolina (car rental & fuel)
  •  food on the way down and back (we will be packing on-the-go foods plus eating 1 meal out each way)
  • possible hotel stay on the 7th if needed
  • gas can that I can carry in the vehicle (there is still limited gas available so I will be getting some when we get closer just in case)

We will workign in the name of Jesus helping families with clean up, removing debris, tarping, and other light work.

*Any unused funds will be donated to Samartian's Purse ongoing hurricane relief efforts in the south. 

Mark and Tammy Ostby
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Have a great trip Wyatt.

Richard and Linda
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for helping!

Peggy N
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

The Lord be with you as you witness to those who need Him. Thank you for all you do. God bless you!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Neil Tate
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Tammy B
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May the Lord bless you both on this mission! Our family is praying for you both as well as those you will encounter.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Proud of you Wyatt

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Tammy R
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you both for helping those in need! Prayers for a productive and fruitful time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Dan and Myrna
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Wyatt, Dan and I are praying for you. We have both served others during hurricane relief and love your heart to help others. Dan and Myrna Buckles

Updates

Update #1 - No room at the Inn

November 4th, 2024

Our expenses are more than anticipated as we will not have to stay at hotel each night. We can't stay at the facility because I'm a female and Wyatt is a male. 😊


So, we've regrouped after disappointment and they made us day volunteers which is fine, we'll serve in the same capacity but we will have additional food and hotel expenses. 


Still believing God opened the door for this trip!

