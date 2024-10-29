Wyatt's Mini Missions Trip to North Carolina

Wyatt & Danielle are headed to North Carolina to help with Hurricane relief through Samaritans Purse NEXT WEEK!

God opened a door for us to go November 7-10th volunteering the 8-10th. .

Samaritans Purse provides our meals and lodging while we are working so funds donated will be used for :

transportation from Adams Co PA to Samaritan's Purse location in Asheville, North Carolina (car rental & fuel)

food on the way down and back (we will be packing on-the-go foods plus eating 1 meal out each way)

possible hotel stay on the 7th if needed

gas can that I can carry in the vehicle (there is still limited gas available so I will be getting some when we get closer just in case)

We will workign in the name of Jesus helping families with clean up, removing debris, tarping, and other light work.

*Any unused funds will be donated to Samartian's Purse ongoing hurricane relief efforts in the south.