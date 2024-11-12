Waters Young Adults Peru Mission Trip 2025

Support Our Mission to Bring Faith and Hope to Peru!



Our Waters Young Adults Ministry - part of Waters Church- is gearing up for an incredible mission trip to Abancay, Peru, in July 2025, and we need your support to make it happen! Twelve young adults from our church community have committed to serving with Let Love International to bring hope, faith, and God’s love and light to Quechua villages. The journey cost per participant is $2,200 , and all funds raised will be distributed equally to make this transformative experience possible for everyone involved:

Oluwatobi Aremu

Hunter Barron

Daniel Derderian

Vernon Howell

Anthony Hoyt

Nickole Klarou

Emily Marshall



Gracie-Lynn Mastalerz

Chris Meireles

Jesus Mercedes

Jahvon Morison

Marissa Savard

This mission is more than just a trip; it is a calling to serve as the hands and feet of Jesus. Our young adults will have the opportunity to live among Quechua families, sharing God’s word through evangelism, discipleship, and teaching. They will distribute audio Bibles in the native Quechua language, bringing God’s Word to life for those who have never heard it before. Through acts of love and service, they will serve as vessels of His grace and compassion.

Surrounded by the majestic beauty of the Cordillera de Los Andes, this mission will deepen their faith and transform their hearts as they humbly walk alongside those they serve. It is a divine appointment for them to witness God’s work and share His truth in a place of great spiritual need.



If you are unable to donate, please consider committing to pray for our young adults and this amazing journey they will be embarking on!

Your support and prayers will make this journey possible, allowing these young adults to bring hope, healing, and the message of salvation to those in need. Every contribution helps bring us closer to making this once-in-a-lifetime experience possible. Together, let us be part of God’s plan to bring love, faith, and hope to the people of Peru.

Thank you for supporting our mission and helping us share the love and hope of the Gospel of Jesus Christ!

