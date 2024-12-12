Share the Wonderful WORD with Children in Thailand

Give Thai Children The Treasure of God's Word in Their Heart

Thailand has less than 1% of evangelical Christians. So many of those Thai churches that do exist, they really struggle for lack of resources or the vision to train up the children. Some translated Western materials have been used, but they lack the necessary contextualization to the Thai worldview. In response, the Wonderful Word curriculum was born with a passion to see Thai children thriving and enjoying the process of learning God’s Word in their cultural context.

What We Do:

The Wonderful Word is a three-year Bible curriculum that covers Genesis to Revelation. Written and illustrated in a Thai style, the curriculum demonstrates that one can be both fully Christian and fully Thai. Wonderful Word will give churches in Thailand resources to reach thousands of children with little or no appropriate Bible resources. Children are prioritized in this project because 85% of the world’s children are ready to accept the Lord if given the opportunity. Children trained up in the Word are the future of the church in Thailand and a strategic Kingdom investment. The curriculum is being produced and distributed in 36 book-sets. Each book-set requires $700 to complete (which includes hiring local artists, printing costs, and the maintenance of the website), with the remaining project totaling $14,000. Will you please help get this curriculum into Thai churches?

Project Outcome

-*- Three-year curriculum (30 book-sets) from Genesis to Revelation plus (6 book-sets) compelling missionary stories. (A 'book-set" includes a picture flipchart and a teacher's manual.) Fifteen book-sets have already been printed and are being distributed.



-*- A new generation of young adults deeply rooted in the Word of God, understanding who they are as Thais in Christ.

-*- All the Bible lessons are available to local churches and teachers on the website for free or they can order the hardcopy for a nominal fee.

-*- Thousands of children (and teachers) discipled, evangelized, and equipped for the Lord’s service.

Bigger Picture

Millions of Thais are striving to appease gods who cannot save them; chants echo from temples and flowers offered to spirit houses on every street. The massive sex-trafficking industry victimizes children. Darkness abounds in Thailand. Those that know Jesus are few and it is crucial they be equipped to take the Light of Christ into the darkness. As children are trained in the Word using this curriculum, the Spirit will shine through them to the lost of Thailand and they, along with the Psalmist, will declare, “My lips will pour forth praise, for You teach me Your statutes. My tongue will sing of Your word, for all Your commandments are right.” Psalms 119:171-2

Contact Information:

Dan & Na Tisdale ( DNATisdale@gmail.com ) or WonderfulWordProject@gmail.com

Our Links

Website: WonderfulWordProject.org

Facebook: facebook.com/bible.lessons.for.kids

(NOTE: Since the website and Facebook page are for the Thai audience, they are mainly in Thai and not English.)