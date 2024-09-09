The Filming of Christkind Kommt

Goal:
Now that you know a little bit about me, please join me in the making of this short film! Let’s make story telling powerful again like JRR Tolkien or Flannery O'Connor!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR LOOK BOOK AND CONCEPTUAL POSTER
***Please check our updates below!***
About the Film
A conflicted Nazi captain has a crisis of conscience after he receives a package from his brother from a concentration camp, that comes to a head on the battlefield. Christkind Kommt is a story of two brothers on opposite sides of the war in Germany, Frederick, a recently promoted captain in the army of the Third Reich, and Franz, who works in the resistance.
The Why
Besides the innumerable lessons we have learned from WWII, Christkind Kommt is about the brotherhood of humanity and how the only healing force between self proclaimed enemies is Christ. It’s never too late to reach someone, even if they become someone you must fight against. I wrote this story because of the moral struggle people in Germany faced during the war is applicable today. Why did such a great country like Germany fall into such ruin morally and spiritually? But duality is something we are guilty of today. How do we deal with those we love but disagree with morally? Do we threaten to destroy them? Or do we try to reach them with love?
And who doesn’t love a dramatic, period piece? :)
Where will we be filming?
George Historic Ranch in Richmond TX with the SS Wiking Div Reenactment Group.
How You Can Help
* Donate
* Share our campaign
How Would My Donation Be Used?
Filmmaking done right is expensive. We're hoping you'll partner with us to meet our filmmaking goals!
Some productions break up their budget by department. While we do have an overall goal of $25K, we don’t have every department allocated just yet. However, if you would like to cover a certain department (we would love that!), message us which one you are interested in!
Perks (for you or your business):
*$1 - $99 - Thank you!!
*$100 - $499 - Your name in the film credits (and everything above)
* $500 - $999 - Your business logo placement in the film credits
* $1000 - $4,999 - Ticket to the screening and/or premier, T-Shirt (and everything above) and an Associate Producer Credit
* $5,000 and up - Digital Copy of the movie! And an Executive Producer credit, posts by our production across social media (and everything above)
*If you donate from your business account, we'll give your business a shout out. If you donate from your personal account, we'll give you a shout out!
Ways to Donate:
* Through this platform: Give Send Go
*You can also write a check to our DBA made payable to: CHRISTKIND KOMMT SHORT FILM
We appreciate your consideration in joining us on this journey!
*We'll be posting updates as we bring on cast and crew! Keep the box checked if you want to know who else will be joining us!
Lifting every detail up!
With all of my love and blessings
Fantastic! Can't wait to see it!
December 30th, 2024
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all! We have some exciting updates for the production of Christkind Kommt. As many of you know already, production will take place later in 2025. With a history piece, more time and preparation is needed, which will be better not only for the production but for everyone involved.
But the most exciting news is that we are bringing on a new producer, my good friend Ron Newcomb from D.C.
Here is the link to the interview I did with Ron: Producer Update and to his IMDb.
Ron is a director, writer, actor, and producer of The Forge Studios: After time as a US Marine, and Police Officer, Ron has written and directed award-winning short and feature-length independent films. Under his Opening Act Production, LLC team, Ron developed the feature film, The Fellows Hip: Rise of the Gamers, a coming-of-age story about how a group of four friends learn there’s a little bit of geek and hero in all of us. Since its debut in 2013, TFH has been distributed internationally and has been dubbed in several foreign languages. Ron also produced, Made in the USA: A 30 Day Journey, which is a documentary that explores what the brand “Made in the USA” really means these days. Ron’s innovative transmedia concept, along with his strong IP will help create a new, dynamic, and lucrative model for independent filmmaking.
We are excited to have someone of Ron's caliber with us! Please click the button "Follow" under "Updates" on our campaign to stay in the loop as we proceed with preproduction of Christkind Kommt 😊
November 27th, 2024
We are thrilled to announce that David Bittner has joined the crew of Christkind Kommt as the Assistant Director. 😃
David is an Austin-based producer, writer, and director with 10 years of experience in local, national, and international productions. He began his career in Washington D.C., honing his skills in video production across both fiction and non-fiction indie films (The Panama Papers, There Is A Monster, Yellow Ribbons), story-driven corporate and commercial projects (Steak-umm, Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, International Baccalaureate), and national and international broadcast television series (NASA, Discovery, BET). 🚀 🌍
David has also been at the forefront of technology and innovation, directing interactive 360° videos, virtual reality experiences, and augmented reality projects for national brands (Capital One, Apple, Discovery, World Bank Group, Washington Wizards and Capitals).
Today, David primarily focuses on producing independent films with Austin's vibrant community of creatives. When he's not spearheading his own projects, he supports other producers and directors in realizing their vision, often by producing or working as first assistant director. 🎬
Do you know any individuals or businesses who love WWII stories? We are still looking for a few sponsors! With $5,000 or more donation, it will include your name and business logo in the credits, social media posts advertising you by dozens of people, an Executive Producer credit, and a digital copy of the film when complete.
Or for those of you who like to write checks, you can make them payable to our DBA: CHRISTKIND KOMMT SHORT FILM
November 11th, 2024
We are thrilled to announce that Joseph Elijah McGowan has joined the crew of Christkind Kommt as the Director of Photography! 😃
Eli McGowan dropped out of law school in 2016 to pursue his lifelong dream of filmmaking.
His experience has included corporate and in-house work, narrative features, episodic television, documentaries, and commercials. He usually can be found in camera department, G&E, or producing and directing his own projects. Eli has served as cinematographer on feature sets, for network television, and on shoots as far away as Mexico and Canada, though he and his family live in Tennessee.
He has an MFA in Film & Television from the Savannah College of Art & Design. As part of his degree he directed “August,” a WWII homefront drama which recently completed a successful multi-year festival run.
Do you know any individuals or businesses who love WWII stories? We are still looking for a few sponsors! With a $5,000 or more donation, it will include your name and business logo in the credits, social media posts advertising you by dozens of people, an Executive Producer credit, and a digital copy of the film when complete.
You can donate online at https://www.givesendgo.com/wwiishortfilm
Or for those of you who like to write checks, you can make them payable to our DBA: CHRISTKIND KOMMT SHORT FILM
October 29th, 2024
We are thrilled to announce that Eric Riggs has joined the cast of Christkind Kommt! 😃
Eric knew when he was 7 years old that he wanted to make movies. Seeing Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone lit a fire that has never stopped burning in him. Eric has been involved in films going on a decade, some which are on Amazon, Tubi, and other platforms. Some credits include Big Iron, City of Love and Mr. Gates. He co-wrote&co-produced and starred his own project which helped kick start his journey to film making. He is currently writing his own feature film and plans to write&produce his own projects on his way towards a life of film making. He was raised to take his life into his own hands, he has a strong belief in being a self-starter and creating the vision he has. 🎞️
If you're interested in getting involved in Christkind Kommt, go to our funding page https://www.givesendgo.com/wwiishortfilm
These are some of the perks of supporting our film:
October 2nd, 2024
We are thrilled to announce that Eve McAdams has joined the cast of Christkind Kommt! 😃 (New perks added below!)
Eve focuses her teenage energy on art and school. Volunteering at community theater workshops and performing in drama productions occupies most of her time over the summer months. She takes drafting classes as a dual credit student at Brazosport College and hopes to eventually pursue an architectural degree upon high school graduation.
Eve is also an accomplished singer!
To get involved with Christkind Kommt, go to our funding page. We have recently updated our perks! 😃 https://www.givesendgo.com/wwiishortfilm
October 2nd, 2024
We are thrilled to announce that Isabella McAdams has joined the cast of Christkind Kommt! 😃
Isabella McAdams has been an enthusiastic volunteer at her community theater for over five years, taking on a variety of roles both on stage and behind the scenes. Her passion for theater has led her to perform in notable productions, including her role as Cecily Pigeon in The Odd Couple, as well as ensemble performances in The Sound of Music and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Isabella has also taken part in the production side through set design, props, and stage management.
Isabella is also an accomplished singer and pianist! 🎼 🎤
To get involved with Christkind Kommt, go to our funding page. We have recently updated our perks! 😃 https://www.givesendgo.com/wwiishortfilm
September 17th, 2024
We are thrilled to announce that Dan Jackson has joined the cast of Christkind Kommt! 😃 Dan will be playing the character General Schulz. 🎥 🎬
Dan Jackson is no stranger to both stage and screen.
With over thirty years in living history and historical investigations, Dan has been in such stage productions as Sound of Music, Diary of Anna Frank, Company of Wayward Saints, Night of the Iguana and many more. For film his first appearance was in Red Dawn and then Masters of the Game and Missing Jane.
He has acted as military advisor on many productions. Dan has also served in the U S Army and served in Vietnam, Germany and Alaska.
If you're interested in getting involved in Christkind Kommt, go to our funding page https://www.givesendgo.com/wwiishortfilm
September 12th, 2024
We are thrilled to announce that Matthew Allan Holmes has joined the cast of Christkind Kommt! 😃 Matt will be playing the character Frederick. A recently promoted captain in the German army.
Matt Holmes has been working in the industry for over a decade now. His career began as a stage actor, working from one equity house to the next but then made a huge splash in the commercial scene, working with companies such as Pizza Hut, Dr. Pepper, Kelloggs, Capt’n Crunch, Nissan, and many more. In television he has landed on shows such as “Scandal Made Me Famous”, “Breakers”, and “The Luke Stories”. Matt is known internationally for his work as Kevin in “Vindication Series” on Amazon Prime, finishing its 4th season. He has also won Outstanding Lead Actor at the Madrid International Film Festival for his lead role in the film, “Blueberry Hall.” Matt is also large in the Anime world! He has a huge fan base online, and has been in shows such as One Piece, Black Clover, My Hero Academia, and countless more. Matt is owner of Hit Entertainment, a company committed to providing the best live entertainment, while providing local artists with incredible opportunities. He intends to extend his company to a film studio, producing projects that highlight Dallas and what unbelievable talent there is here!
If you're interested in getting involved in Christkind Kommt, go to our funding page and be sure to click updates! https://www.givesendgo.com/wwiishortfilm
♥️ ♥️ ♥️
* $1 - $99 - Thank you on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn!
* $100 - $499 - Your name in the film credits (and everything above)
* $500 - $999 - Your business logo placement in the film credits (and everything above)
* $1000 - $4,999 - Video shout-out from set (and everything above)
* $5,000 and up - Associate Producer credit (and everything above)
*If you donate from your business account, we'll give your business a shout out. If you donate from your personal account, we'll give you a shout out!
