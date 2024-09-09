The Filming of Christkind Kommt

Filming Christkind Kommt

Now that you know a little bit about me, please join me in the making of this short film! Let’s make story telling powerful again like JRR Tolkien or Flannery O'Connor!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR LOOK BOOK AND CONCEPTUAL POSTER

***Please check our updates below!***

About the Film

A conflicted Nazi captain has a crisis of conscience after he receives a package from his brother from a concentration camp, that comes to a head on the battlefield. Christkind Kommt is a story of two brothers on opposite sides of the war in Germany, Frederick, a recently promoted captain in the army of the Third Reich, and Franz, who works in the resistance.





The Why



Besides the innumerable lessons we have learned from WWII, Christkind Kommt is about the brotherhood of humanity and how the only healing force between self proclaimed enemies is Christ. It’s never too late to reach someone, even if they become someone you must fight against. I wrote this story because of the moral struggle people in Germany faced during the war is applicable today. Why did such a great country like Germany fall into such ruin morally and spiritually? But duality is something we are guilty of today. How do we deal with those we love but disagree with morally? Do we threaten to destroy them? Or do we try to reach them with love?

And who doesn’t love a dramatic, period piece? :)

Where will we be filming?

George Historic Ranch in Richmond TX with the SS Wiking Div Reenactment Group.

How You Can Help

* Donate

* Share our campaign

* Support us on social media! Facebook | Instagram

* If you share on social media, please tag @giuffreemily





How Would My Donation Be Used?

Filmmaking done right is expensive. We're hoping you'll partner with us to meet our filmmaking goals!

Some productions break up their budget by department. While we do have an overall goal of $25K, we don’t have every department allocated just yet. However, if you would like to cover a certain department (we would love that!), message us which one you are interested in!

Locations

Cast

Crew

Equipment

Meals and Snacks

Accommodations

Travel





Perks (for you or your business):

*$1 - $99 - Thank you!!

*$100 - $499 - Your name in the film credits (and everything above)

* $500 - $999 - Your business logo placement in the film credits

* $1000 - $4,999 - Ticket to the screening and/or premier, T-Shirt (and everything above) and an Associate Producer Credit

* $5,000 and up - Digital Copy of the movie! And an Executive Producer credit, posts by our production across social media (and everything above)

*If you donate from your business account, we'll give your business a shout out. If you donate from your personal account, we'll give you a shout out!





Ways to Donate:

* Through this platform: Give Send Go

*You can also write a check to our DBA made payable to: CHRISTKIND KOMMT SHORT FILM

We appreciate your consideration in joining us on this journey!

*We'll be posting updates as we bring on cast and crew! Keep the box checked if you want to know who else will be joining us!