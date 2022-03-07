WWG Productions Launch

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $2,000
Campaign funds will be received by Irish McMahon
The Wrestling
with God Productions Story
The seed was
planted in me eight years ago when my wife and I moved to Boise
Idaho. I’m Irish McMahon founder of Wrestling
with God Productions. At the time, I was starting to think about retiring
from my career in the radio industry. I’d spent much of my professional life
identifying, developing, and coaching unique and successful radio personalities
for major broadcasting companies in the United States, Canada, and Great
Britain. I learned a lot about the traits of great communicators and what it
takes to attract and influence an audience working with these personalities.
My wife and I are Catholics so we joined the Church community closest
to our home right after we arrived in Boise. I was immediately blown away by Father Len MacMillan, the pastor of
Holy Apostles Catholic Church. His extraordinary ability to explain the gospel,
inspire people to apply it in their lives and make religion appealing and
relevant was on full display at every Mass. His deep knowledge and
understanding of theology, the history of religion and human nature is stunning
and captivating. His joy and skill in teaching are unmistakable. His
personality and style like no other priest I’d ever met. He’s informal, down to
earth, witty, fun and entertaining. He frequently pokes fun at his flaws,
foibles and Irish heritage. He gets right down there with the rest of us in the
mud, the muck, and the messiness of this crazy life.
I began to
imagine the effect of publishing and promoting Father Len’s teachings beyond
our local parish and how to use my knowledge, skills and experience from my years
in radio to get that done. I approached him with multiple ideas. We had many
conversations about what we hoped to achieve and the best vehicle for Father
Len’s distinctive personality and teaching style. We finally landed on creating
an audio podcast to confront our shared concern about the growing number of
people, particularly young people, questioning the existence of God and giving
up on religion as a means of discovering truth, meaning, and purpose in their
lives.
We launched the “Wrestling with God Show” in March 2020 to “grapple with
the big questions about faith religion and life.” The response to our conversations and banter has validated everything I
hoped the podcast could accomplish. It has been downloaded nearly 44,000
times and has regular listeners in 49 of the 50 states. Pretty amazing
considering there are more than 4 million podcasts from which to choose and the
only publicity for the podcast came in the beginning with a few mentions in the
weekly Holy Apostles Parish bulletin. This has me wondering how many more
listeners we’d have if we had the resources to promote the podcast. The most
rewarding news of all is that Father Len’s teachings have excited listeners
about the positive effects faith and religion can have in their lives. The
podcast has generated intrigue and interest in the Church Jesus founded and it
has literally changed lives.
Here’s a sampling
of typical listener reactions to the podcast:
“Father Len
always makes me want to become a better person. He’s so down to earth and
human, yet somehow he always lights the divine spark inside that inspires me to
love unconditionally.”
“Your podcast
allows me to get answers to questions that I am too embarrassed to ask.”
“Father Len is a
genuine person who is willing to share his struggles as well as his joys with
all of us.”
“Father Len’s
stories and analogies really help me understand what he’s talking about and how
it relates to my life.”
“Father Len and
Irish don’t dance around serious and controversial questions.”
“In this day and
age it seems like messages from our pulpits are nothing but a synopsis of
Scripture readings. There is no takeaway to help us see the message and relate
it to today’s life – good or bad. For me anyway, Father Len is filling a
vacuum.”
I’ve come to
realize producing the podcast and working with Father Len is the most
meaningful and rewarding work I’ve ever done. Far greater than anything I’ve ever
accomplished in radio. It’s been a volunteer, self-funded, part-time,
do-it-yourself project so far. The success of the podcast makes me want to
expand what we’ve been doing and make this work my full-time vocation until I
retire. My wife predicts that time will never come and she may well be right. I
love the work and God knows it’s so needed right now. Our country and the world are becoming more secular by the minute. That’s
why I’ve formed Wrestling with God
Productions.
Our mission is to identify
extraordinary teachers of the Catholic Faith, like Father Len, and publish
their teachings far and wide to promote the importance and value of faith and
religion in our lives. My goal is to create timeless content like the Wrestling with God Show. Content that is
available on demand to help people discover truth, meaning, and purpose in
their lives.
Here are some
things we plan to do right away:
Create a new
Father Len podcast. We’ve recorded hundreds of hours of Father Len’s homilies and his
talks on religion, theology, spirituality, church history, psychology, and
human nature. It’s really good stuff. We’re going to comb through these
recordings and from them craft a weekly podcast episode with the title: “Life Lessons from Jesus and the Church He
Founded.”
Set up WWG social
media platforms to promote our podcasts and other content we create.
Build a robust
and interactive WWG community website that will be home to all of our
podcasts and a place where we can communicate with you and you can communicate
with us and other community members.
Create a WWG
digital newsletter to update podcast subscribers on news about our plans and
activities.
Set up a Wrestling with God Productions 501©(3) nonprofit
corporation so donations we receive can be tax-deductible.
Speaking of donations, this is where I really need your help. I
ask you to please prayerfully consider making a donation, large or small, to
help us grow and further our mission. It’s going to take talented people to
work with me and resources to support our work to make all this happen.
Finally, I can’t thank you enough for listening to the Wrestling with God Show. Your response
to the podcast has inspired me to jump headlong into a new vocation I’m super
excited about.
God bless,
Irish McMahon
Founder
Wrestling with God Productions
irish@wwgproductions.org
PS If you’re a website designer, social media maven, or an
attorney and would like to contribute your talents and skills to help further
our mission, please shoot me an email at the address above. If you haven’t
heard the Wrestling with God Show
podcast you can listen here
or wherever you get your podcasts.
Love the rich content from Fr. Len and am always grateful for this show! Thanks to you all for your time and talent!
Thank you!
Thank you Irish for continuing to produce this program. Fr’s insights have been very helpful for me in my human formation and spiritual development.
So thankful for your podcasts%u2026%u2026May God bless you, as your podcasts have blessed me.
Thank You for what you are doing! More to come!
April 3rd, 2022
Thanks to a Wrestling with God Show listener who alerted us to the problem, the technical glitch that kept everyone from completing the donation process has been fixed.
