Spiritual Warfare for Our Freedom

What is all the insanity we've seen since 2019? Many are now realizing that we're dealing with spiritual warfare. I've been on the front-line of the spiritual war for 15 years, and the past 4 years have been beyond insanity. (I'm 39 in the picture but look like 29)



If we want to claim our freedom on Earth and win the war against globalists, the real war is in the astral dimensions. The physical events are only a reflection of the astral reality.

Here's what I need the funds for.

First, I'm producing an interactive video training series to explain the situation in clear simple terms, so that you can understand what's happening in the world and so that you can plan your life in full alignment with God. The first videos are already released here: Unlock Your Soul Power. There's still a lot of work to do to prepare all the videos.



Second, I've been battling these demonic forces 24/7 for years without any break. My team represents the highest level of the military, yet we haven't been paid anything for it. Those dedicating their lives to protecting the spiritual planes to protect everyone need to be provided funds so that they can sustain themselves.

Third, the past 4 years of spiritual warfare completely destroyed my business and my finances, and killed many people around me. I'll need $40K just to get out of the hole.

Fourth, I'm also supporting other projects who are highly dedicated to God. I need funds to be able to support those other projects that are very relevant in this war of consciousness.

Fifth, the funds will be used to build my business, publish material, and provide resources to help people unlock their soul power to build Heaven on Earth.

What is the spiritual war really about? We're going against a system of systematic harvesting of consciousness by the "angelic demons" that use Earth as a consciousness farm. Earth is becoming an "uncontained power", which is threatening their entire system. If you don't believe me, hear my story in Unlock Your Soul Power video series.

The story of Black Myth Wukong is essentially saying the same thing: celestial immortals fighting for their own interests and using humans as food and puppets. This is not fiction.

