Wrongfully Imprisoned for 18 Years Help Us Fight

My husband, Andrew Garcia Jr., has spent the last 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

What happened to him wasn’t just a mistake, it was a failure of the very system that is supposed to protect all of us.

In 2008, he was indicted and prosecuted in Harris County, Texas. At the time, we believed in the process. We believed that the courts would ensure fairness, that the law would be followed, and that truth would matter.

But over time, we uncovered something deeply troubling.

The foundation of his case, the indictment itself—appears to have been built on an unlawfully constituted grand jury.

The foreman listed on the indictments, was not even a resident of Texas at the time. Public records show he had moved to Florida years earlier, registered to vote there, and was actively voting in another state, making him legally disqualified from serving on a Texas grand jury.

Even more disturbing: evidence suggests the person who actually signed the indictments may not have been him at all.

Dozens of indictments—73 in a single day—carry signatures that raise serious questions of authenticity. Some show clear irregularities, inconsistencies, and signs of alteration. Records that should be documented by proper legal procedures are missing. There is no clear record of re-presentment, no lawful amendment process, and no explanation for how these indictments were handled.

These are not minor technicalities.

Under both Texas law and the United States Constitution, a valid indictment is required for a court to have jurisdiction. If the grand jury process was unlawful, then everything that followed is called into question.

But none of this was discovered at the time.

Like so many families, we trusted the system. We had no access to the tools, records, or information needed to uncover these issues. My husband, like all inmates—was denied access to the internet and the ability to research public records that would have exposed these problems years ago.

It has taken nearly two decades of relentless effort to uncover the truth.

Piece by piece, document by document, we have built a case that reveals patterns no one had ever examined before. We compared records across counties and even across states. We analyzed dozens of indictments. We identified inconsistencies that were hidden in plain sight—but only visible if you knew where to look.

This is newly discovered evidence—evidence that could not have been presented before because it simply was not accessible.

And now, we are finally in a position to fight back.

We have filed a new legal application presenting these findings—challenging the very foundation of his conviction. But the reality is this: uncovering the truth is only half the battle.

The other half is having the resources to be heard.

For 18 years, my husband has lived behind bars—missing birthdays, holidays, and the life we were supposed to build together. He has endured conditions most people will never experience, yet he continues to fight with strength and faith that the truth will come to light.

And I have stood beside him every step of the way.

This fight has required thousands of hours of research, legal drafting, and record collection. And it is far from over.

We are asking for help to continue this fight for justice. Donations will go toward:

Legal research and drafting of post-conviction filings Obtaining certified public records from multiple states Expert analysis (document examination, signature comparison, etc.) Filing fees, copies, and administrative legal costs Travel and communication expenses related to the case

Every contribution helps us move one step closer to exposing the truth.

This is not just about one man.

It’s about accountability.

It’s about fairness.

It’s about making sure the system works the way it’s supposed to.

If this can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.

If you can donate, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

If you can’t donate, please share this story. Awareness is powerful.

After 18 years, we are closer than ever to the truth.

Help us make sure it’s finally heard.