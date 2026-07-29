Wrongfully fired after having a seizure at work

So I was working for a company called Pest assassins located in Smithfield rhode Island. I worked there for 1 year and 3 months and happily made employee of the month twice. While working for them I figured it was a great company to set my life up with and stay for a long time. So me and my wife decided to move forward with our relationship and have another child (already having a 14 year old daughter named (Nadya) While my wife was pregnant I was at work when I suffered from a seizure (there is video). I felt off one morning and went to take my jacket off. I started to struggle to take my jacket off and felt weird so I parked to truck in the middle of the Rhode and proceeded to seize.

I then woke up in the hospital with my pregnant wife and mother at my feet and they had told me what happened.

So I called my boss to see if the truck is ok and he (Shawn Crowley) said the truck was in really rough shape after the incident. But the only thing that happened in the video is the 1st responders had to break the passenger window to get me out of the truck and to safe hands. I will post these videos.





So during the phone call Shawn told me when I leave the hospital to go to the office to return all my pest assassins gear that I'm being fired. not due to Performance and that I need to "take care of myself" canceling my insurance so when my neurologist appointment came up I had to cancel because my insurance was canceled because I was fired.





So now after getting fired there was nothing left for me in Rhode island. My wife's grandfather lives in florida and in really rough shape. He needed us to move down to florida so my wife can be his caretaker. And now I just went through 4 back to back seizures and out of my mind. My wife said after my 2nd seizure I grabbed and drank the rest of the dettol to clean the blood out my mouth after hitting my face on my bedframe after the 1st seizure.







