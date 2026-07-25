Wrongfully charged for a crime he did Not commit!!

Help Me Stand Beside My Husband as We Continue Our Fight for Justice





For the past 6½ years, my husband has been incarcerated in Florida after traveling there on a business trip. Through every challenge, we have held tightly to our faith, trusting that God has a purpose even when we could not understand the journey.





Recently, we received an answer to many years of prayer. The court granted my husband an evidentiary hearing on all three grounds presented in his case. Only one ground was required for the hearing to be granted, yet the judge approved all three. Among those issues are ineffective assistance of counsel because an expert witness was never hired and the fact that I was never called to testify, even though I had important information that could have helped his defense.





We believe this hearing is a significant opportunity to finally have the truth heard.





I live in Oklahoma, and attending the hearing in Florida. My husband‘s attorney is charging 8,500.00 to retain him for the hearing and travel alone While other charges for different things for the hearing typically will occur. I never imagined asking for financial help, I know God often works through the generosity and compassion of others.





If you feel led to give, any amount—large or small—will help me to support my husband during this critical time. If you are not able to donate, I would be deeply grateful for your prayers and for sharing our story with others.





Please pray that truth will prevail, that wisdom will guide everyone involved, and that God’s justice, mercy, and perfect will be done. We know He is faithful, and we continue to trust Him every step of the way.





Thank you for standing with us, for your prayers, your encouragement, and your generosity. May God richly bless you for your kindness.





“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18