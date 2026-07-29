Wrongful Death and Civil Rights Systemic Cov

Emergency: Legal Help Needed After Hospital Wrongful Death, Attorney Malfeasance,and Systemic Threats on My Life

In October 2023 my mother died at New York Presbyterian Hospital Bronxville from stage‑four bedsores after repeated failures by the hospital and people we trusted.

They said she was coming home. They sent prescriptions and DME. They mislead us. What began as a family tragedy has become a fight for justice against systemic failure, fraud, and threats to my life and home.

I need immediate funds to secure new legal counsel, protect evidence, repair catastrophic property damage, and keep myself safe so I can continue this fight.

What happened:

October 2023: My mother died from severe bedsores in hospital; we were misled and denied timely intervention.

We retained an attorney who provided no strategy, communication, or meaningful help; he later withdrew.

He never said when my mom signed the retainer that he wouldn't help until after the fact.

This attorney sued the Archdiocese against our knowledge, consent, and refuses to drop them.

The clerk in this court case leaked a private email of mine revealing my ADA status, brain tumor, and witness harassment and replied that it doesn't matter.

After the funeral I discovered the next door neighbor’s permanent encroachment deliberately diverting floodwater onto my property; city court refused relief.

A severe basement flood destroyed property and disabled security systems; electronics were tampered with and one laptop ignited.

The estate attorney has obstructed access to the estate; substantial funds have been converted and escheated and he wrongly filed a malpractice claim against himself in my name which locked me out and is insurance fraud.

Instead of helping me, the Westchester County Surrogate’s Court locked me out of their NYS court electronic filing system When I exposed forgery, mail tampering, and a wrongful foreclosure. They have retaliated by threatening my standing.

I am followed nonstop. I am stalked, I have been t-, swatted twice, and threatened if I continue litigation.

I have documented videos, court records, and witness testimony, but grievance committees and county law enforcement have refused to act. I’ve also received every retaliation and cover ups for reporting the threats and the attempts on my life.

Why your donation matters -

I cannot continue without help. Donations will be used for:

Emergency legal fund to retain experienced counsel and reopen estate access.

Investigators and forensic preservation of evidence (videos, electronics, court filings).

Personal security (temporary relocation, professional security, replacement/repair of security devices).

Home repairs and flood remediation (permits, contractors, cleanup).

Court fees, certified mail/faxes, and accounting needed to pursue civil rights, wrongful‑death and asset recovery actions.

Replacement essential devices and data recovery.

Amount target & breakdown (example — adjust as you prefer):

Goal: $75,000 — Legal counsel $35k; investigators & forensics $10k; security & relocation $15k; home repairs & cleanup $10k; court fees & admin $5k.

Evidence & transparency:

I have extensive documentation: videos, court filings, medical records, witness statements, and correspondence. I will provide updates and post supporting evidence publicly. Follow case updates and evidence here:

youtube.com/andrewgrossberg944 and Instagram (plaintiff 650 06/02/2025). Relevant cases: Westchester County Supreme Court 65062/2025; Westchester Surrogate’s Court 2024‑1556 and 2024‑1556/A.

My evidence says everything.

Closing call to action:

I am running out of options and time. Any donation — even small — helps pay immediate legal and safety costs so I can keep pursuing justice for my mother and protect myself from further harm. If you can’t give, please share this page widely. Thank you for standing with me.