Campaign Image

Bible Teaching and Writing Ministry

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by David Aaron Beaty

Campaign funds will be received by David Beaty

Bible Teaching and Writing Ministry

Thank you for showing an interest in my giving campaign.  I am raising financial support so that I can invest my time creating low cost and free books and papers focused primarily on Bible teaching.  Thank you so much for considering helping me in this endeavor, and I hope that God will use my writing to bless and keep you close to him. 

Recent Donations
Show:
John Hill
$ 40.00 USD
18 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo