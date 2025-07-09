GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Writing the Path Toward Hope

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLeversie Pride

Fundraiser funds will be received by Leversie Pride

Writing the Path Toward Hope

For much of my life, I've experienced heartbreak, loss, disappointment, and seasons where I had to find the strength to keep going. Through it all, I discovered that writing gave me a place to release my thoughts, process my emotions, and begin healing.

That journey inspired me to write this beautiful journal. It is more than a journal. It is a guided companion designed to encourage reflection, emotional healing, personal growth, and hope. Within its pages are heartfelt letters, guided prompts, affirmations and space for prayer and gratitude, and opportunities for readers to celebrate their progress one step at a time.

My mission is simple: to provide a safe place where people can be honest about their pain while discovering hope, strength, and healing.

I am launching this GiveSendGo campaign because I need help bringing this vision to life. The funds raised will be used for legalities, professional editing, interior formatting, cover design, publishing expenses, printing and sharing this journal with people who may not otherwise have access to resources that encourage emotional healing.

This project is deeply personal to me. It was born from my own experiences, but my hope is that it reaches far beyond my story. I believe there are countless people carrying grief, trauma, broken relationships, anxiety, disappointment, and unanswered questions. If this journal helps even one person feel seen, heard, and encouraged to keep moving forward, then it has fulfilled its purpose.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings this vision one step closer to reality. If you're unable to give financially, your prayers and sharing this campaign with others are just as meaningful.

Thank you for believing in this mission and for helping me bring my journal into the hands of those who need encouragement, healing and hope.


With gratitude,

Leversie M. Pride

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $685 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $20,175 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve