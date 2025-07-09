Writing the Path Toward Hope

For much of my life, I've experienced heartbreak, loss, disappointment, and seasons where I had to find the strength to keep going. Through it all, I discovered that writing gave me a place to release my thoughts, process my emotions, and begin healing.

That journey inspired me to write this beautiful journal. It is more than a journal. It is a guided companion designed to encourage reflection, emotional healing, personal growth, and hope. Within its pages are heartfelt letters, guided prompts, affirmations and space for prayer and gratitude, and opportunities for readers to celebrate their progress one step at a time.

My mission is simple: to provide a safe place where people can be honest about their pain while discovering hope, strength, and healing.

I am launching this GiveSendGo campaign because I need help bringing this vision to life. The funds raised will be used for legalities, professional editing, interior formatting, cover design, publishing expenses, printing and sharing this journal with people who may not otherwise have access to resources that encourage emotional healing.

This project is deeply personal to me. It was born from my own experiences, but my hope is that it reaches far beyond my story. I believe there are countless people carrying grief, trauma, broken relationships, anxiety, disappointment, and unanswered questions. If this journal helps even one person feel seen, heard, and encouraged to keep moving forward, then it has fulfilled its purpose.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings this vision one step closer to reality. If you're unable to give financially, your prayers and sharing this campaign with others are just as meaningful.

Thank you for believing in this mission and for helping me bring my journal into the hands of those who need encouragement, healing and hope.





With gratitude,

Leversie M. Pride