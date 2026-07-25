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Missionaries in Training

Goal$3,900 USD
Raised$3,450 USD

Fundraiser created bySeth Wright

Fundraiser funds will be received by Seth Wright

Missionaries in Training

🌍✈️ **Our Family's Journey to Europe**

Dear friends and family,

We hope this message finds you well. We’re writing to share an exciting opportunity the Lord has placed before our family and to invite you to prayerfully consider partnering with us.

This summer from July 17th to the 27th we plan to go on a short-term missions trip under the leadership and authority of our local church. We will be serving in Cork Ireland with a local church plant.  

This trip serves several important purposes for us, both personally and ministerially.

First, this trip will satisfy an internship requirement for Seth’s intercultural studies minor, enabling him to graduate from Bible college with a bachelor’s degree this May. 

Second, during the trip, Seth will be job-shadowing our missions pastor and gaining hands-on experience in cross-cultural ministry and pastoral leadership. This will be invaluable experience for him as an aspiring pastor/missionary/church-planter. 

Third, we believe it is important for our entire family to experience overseas ministry together. This trip will allow us to prayerfully discern whether God may be calling our family to serve overseas long-term in the future.

Fourth, we will have the privilege of supporting missionaries on the field who are already partnered with our church. In addition, we will be serving at a Vacation Bible School outreach event and other activities aimed at showing Jesus’ love to others. Our team will engage children and their families outside of the church in the community through fun and relationship, while sharing the gospel.

Why Ireland, you may ask? That’s a great question. Although Europe was once deeply shaped by Christianity, in recent decades it has become increasingly secular and post-Christian. In many countries, fewer than 1% of the population are Bible-believing Christians who regularly attend church. Ireland itself is only about 1% evangelical. While a good number of the Irish identify as Roman Catholic, a large number are nominal in their faith—rarely attending church or actively practicing their beliefs. For many people, Catholicism is more a cultural identity than a living faith. As a result, millions of people in Ireland have little meaningful exposure to the gospel of Jesus Christ. This creates a tremendous opportunity and need for faithful gospel witness so that more people might hear the good news and come to know Christ.

As we prepare for this trip, we are seeking to build a team of prayer and financial partners who will make this opportunity possible. Our total support goal is $3,900, which will cover passports, airfare, housing, meals, and transportation.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us in one of the following ways?

• By committing to pray for us regularly before, during, and after the trip

• By giving a one-time financial gift

• By giving a short-term monthly gift over the next few months

Regardless of how you are able to participate, we are deeply grateful for your prayers and encouragement. We would love to share more with you personally if you have any questions.

Thank you for considering partnering with us in what we believe is an important step of obedience and discernment.

With gratitude,

Seth Wright (and family)

Grace and Peace to you!

#EuropeBound #FamilyMissionJourney

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