WRCA Senior Trip

As the graduating class at Warner Robins Christian Academy we (Lexi Barfield, Alex Dixon, and Amber Driesenga, Madison Pate, and Maki Pitts) are thrilled to announce our upcoming senior class trip! This trip will serve as both a celebration of our years together and an opportunity to make lasting memories before we head into our next chapters. To make this meaningful journey, we are seeking the support of our friends, family, and faith community. Any contribution, whether through financial gifts or prayers, means the world to us as we prepare for this final high school adventure together. Thank you so much for blessing our class and partnering with us on this journey!