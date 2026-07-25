Wrap around the Punt Family

Matt & Brittney Punt and family from Wasilla, Alaska need our prayers and support.





Matt was critically injured in a fiery plane crash on May 5, 2026 in which he was able to extract himself from the aircraft and get far enough away that paramedics nearby could reach him and provide lifesaving care. He was transferred from Anchorage to Harborview Medical Center’s regional burn unit in Seattle.





Matt sustained severe burns over much of his body along with multiple traumatic injuries, including devastating injuries to both legs.





After extensive surgeries and attempts to salvage the limb, Matt underwent an above-knee amputation of his left leg on May 22. He is also continuing to battle severe burns and skin grafting, ongoing infection risks, complications involving his right foot and heel, and burn damage to multiple fingertips on his right hand that are still being evaluated by surgeons.





Matt’s recovery road ahead remains extremely long and complex. He is expected to face ongoing burn care, many additional surgeries and procedures, intensive rehabilitation and physical therapy, eventual prosthetic rehabilitation, and many months of recovery both in Seattle and beyond.





As Brittney walks through this unimaginable season, she is also navigating the reality of caring for and homeschooling their three boys back home in Alaska while traveling between Wasilla and Seattle to support Matt’s care and recovery.





While the family does have a health sharing program, it is currently expected to reimburse up to approximately $250,000 in eligible hospital expenses. Beyond that, the Punt family anticipates overwhelming ongoing medical, rehabilitation, prosthetic, travel, temporary housing, lost income, and long-term recovery-related costs throughout the many months ahead.





Our current fundraising goal of $500,000 is simply an initial estimate based on what is known right now. Because Matt’s injuries are so severe and the full extent of his recovery journey is still unfolding in real time, the long-term needs remain largely unknown.





We are rallying their Alaskan, North Dakotan, Iowan, and Missourian friends, family, and communities to do what the Body of Christ does best: come alongside the Punt family in prayer, presence, encouragement, and practical support during this heartbreaking and uncertain road. Brittney grew up in ND, Matt in NWIA and they lived in IA and MO after marrying before moving to AK.





PRACTICAL WAYS TO HELP:

We created an Amazon list with practical things that could bless and support Matt and Brittney while they are in Seattle. Items purchased from this list will be delivered directly to Seattle.





We also created a separate list for their boys back home in Alaska. These are items meant to encourage, comfort, occupy, and bless them as they walk through such a difficult and emotional season without their dad nearby. All items from this list will be delivered directly to their home in Alaska.





Seattle list for Brittney: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/8TS9SOH3MQOE?





Alaska list for the boys: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2ZVZZQ5WYXIR3?ref_=wl_share









Moose merch supporting the family (all proceeds benefit the Punt family):

https://www.bonfire.com/store/bigmattscomeback/





Venmo giving: https://account.venmo.com/u/Brittney-Punt





If you have housing connections within walking distance of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, contact Shannon Johnson: 907-315-0711





Thank you for loving, supporting, and carrying the Punt family through this road ahead.