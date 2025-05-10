Still Standing Support Our Legal Defense

Goal:
CAD $20,000
Raised:
CAD $9,606
In 2022, we stood together — peacefully and proudly — to defend the rights and freedoms that belong to every Canadian.
Now, some of us are still carrying the consequences.
A recent court ruling has ordered us to pay $20,000 in legal costs after we lost an appeal. Those named include myself, Tamara Lich, Chris Barber, and Danny Bulford. We have less than 30 days to raise the funds.
We’ve had strong support from legal organizations like the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, but their resources are stretched thin. This bill is ours to carry — and we can’t do it alone.
We’re not asking for sympathy. We’re asking for solidarity.
If you believed in what we stood for — if you believe that peaceful protest shouldn’t lead to financial ruin — we’d be grateful for your support. Whether it’s $5 or $50, or simply sharing this campaign, it all makes a difference.
This isn’t about politics. It’s about principle.
And it’s about finishing this chapter with dignity — together.
God bless you all for what you did for this country and your fellow Canadians.
Thank you
Thank you all for what you did for the unvaccinated. I'm sorry our country, our government, our police force and our judges are doing this to you.
Bless you all. You gave me hope in a very dark time. Hoping and praying for the courts to stop their abuse of our rights.
Thank you, you are truly heroes.
Thank you for standing up! Thank you for giving us hope!
Happy to support the people who stood up for all Canadians. I hate that they just continue punishing you. I have no faith left in Canada, but you all deserve solidarity and support for what you've accomplished and for what you've been forced to endure.
