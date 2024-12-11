Worship Formation book in Indonesian Seminaries

Campaign Image

 USD $1,500

 USD $600

Campaign created by Worship Quest Ministries

We are excited to announce that Steven's book "Worship Formation" has been translated into Bahasa, Indonesian ("Formasi Ibadah").

And we have the possibility of sending this new resource to over 200 seminaries throughout Indonesia. But we need your help!

Will you consider helping us reach our goal of $1,500 to get this book into the hands of pastors, worship leaders, and other church leaders attending seminaries in Indonesia?

Thank you for your partnership as we assist church leaders in worship planning and leading around the globe.

*All donations to Worship Quest Ministries are tax deductible

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jonathan Judy Moses
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

December 11th, 2024

This is the team going to Indonesia in January to lead a Worship Quest Academy Retreat. This team will also teach in local churches and in some of the seminaries where we hope this new resource will be made available.


