Worship Music to Evangelize the Nations

​¡Hola! Bendiciones para todos. Mi nombre es Liddybel una adoradora apasionada por la música desde mi niñez. Aunque inicialmente pertenecía a la Iglesia Católica, el día que llegué a la iglesia cristiana experimenté un llamado inquebrantable: evangelizar y llevar la poderosa palabra de Dios a todas las naciones de la tierra a través de la alabanza. Tras explorar diferentes caminos y estudios, entendí con absoluta certeza que adorar a Dios es lo que llena mi vida y le da un sentido pleno. Quiero ser un instrumento útil en Sus manos y dedicarme a este ministerio a tiempo completo.

​Soy de origen venezolana, pero debido a las duras circunstancias de mi país de origen, me vi en la necesidad de emigrar a Colombia. Hoy en día resido en un pequeño pueblo del Valle del Cauca y sirvo con amor en la Iglesia de la Cruzada Cristiana "Avivando el Fuego", ubicada a una hora de la ciudad de Cali.

​Dios ha abierto una gran oportunidad frente a mí: una productora musical en Cali llamada Creando Sueños ha puesto a mi disposición sus herramientas para materializar mi primer proyecto de grabación profesional. Sin embargo, viviendo en una zona rural y con recursos económicos muy limitados, no cuento con los fondos para financiarlo. Por eso, acudo a su generosidad y fe para sembrar en este ministerio. Cada aporte me acerca un paso más a llevar un mensaje de salvación y esperanza al mundo a través de la música. ¡Muchas gracias por ser parte de este sueño y que Dios les multiplique grandemente!

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​Hello! Blessings to everyone. I am Liddybel a worship leader who has been deeply passionate about music since childhood. Although I was raised in the Catholic Church, the moment I joined the Christian Church, I felt an undeniable calling: to evangelize and carry God's powerful word to all nations through worship. After exploring different paths and fields of study, I understood with absolute certainty that praising God is what fills my life with purpose. I want to be a vessel in His hands and dedicate myself to this ministry full-time.

​I am originally from Venezuela, but due to the harsh conditions in my homeland, I had to emigrate to Colombia. Today, I live in a small town in Valle del Cauca and serve with love at the Cruzada Cristiana "Avivando el Fuego" Church, located about an hour away from Cali.

​God has placed an incredible opportunity before me: a music production company in Cali named Creando Sueños is ready to help me produce my first professional recording project. However, living in a small town with very limited financial resources, I cannot afford it on my own. For this reason, I am reaching out to your generosity and faith to sow into this ministry. Every donation brings me one step closer to sharing a message of salvation and hope with the world through music. Thank you so much for being part of this dream, and may God bless you abundantly!