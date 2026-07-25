GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Worship Music to Evangelize the Nations

Goal$4,000,000 COP
Raised$0 COP

Fundraiser created byLiddybel Maria Castillo Machuca

Fundraiser funds will be received by Liddybel Maria Castillo Machuca

Worship Music to Evangelize the Nations

​¡Hola! Bendiciones para todos. Mi nombre es Liddybel una adoradora apasionada por la música desde mi niñez. Aunque inicialmente pertenecía a la Iglesia Católica, el día que llegué a la iglesia cristiana experimenté un llamado inquebrantable: evangelizar y llevar la poderosa palabra de Dios a todas las naciones de la tierra a través de la alabanza. Tras explorar diferentes caminos y estudios, entendí con absoluta certeza que adorar a Dios es lo que llena mi vida y le da un sentido pleno. Quiero ser un instrumento útil en Sus manos y dedicarme a este ministerio a tiempo completo.

​Soy de origen venezolana, pero debido a las duras circunstancias de mi país de origen, me vi en la necesidad de emigrar a Colombia. Hoy en día resido en un pequeño pueblo del Valle del Cauca y sirvo con amor en la Iglesia de la Cruzada Cristiana "Avivando el Fuego", ubicada a una hora de la ciudad de Cali.

​Dios ha abierto una gran oportunidad frente a mí: una productora musical en Cali llamada Creando Sueños ha puesto a mi disposición sus herramientas para materializar mi primer proyecto de grabación profesional. Sin embargo, viviendo en una zona rural y con recursos económicos muy limitados, no cuento con los fondos para financiarlo. Por eso, acudo a su generosidad y fe para sembrar en este ministerio. Cada aporte me acerca un paso más a llevar un mensaje de salvación y esperanza al mundo a través de la música. ¡Muchas gracias por ser parte de este sueño y que Dios les multiplique grandemente!

​Hello! Blessings to everyone. I am Liddybel a worship leader who has been deeply passionate about music since childhood. Although I was raised in the Catholic Church, the moment I joined the Christian Church, I felt an undeniable calling: to evangelize and carry God's powerful word to all nations through worship. After exploring different paths and fields of study, I understood with absolute certainty that praising God is what fills my life with purpose. I want to be a vessel in His hands and dedicate myself to this ministry full-time.

​I am originally from Venezuela, but due to the harsh conditions in my homeland, I had to emigrate to Colombia. Today, I live in a small town in Valle del Cauca and serve with love at the Cruzada Cristiana "Avivando el Fuego" Church, located about an hour away from Cali.

​God has placed an incredible opportunity before me: a music production company in Cali named Creando Sueños is ready to help me produce my first professional recording project. However, living in a small town with very limited financial resources, I cannot afford it on my own. For this reason, I am reaching out to your generosity and faith to sow into this ministry. Every donation brings me one step closer to sharing a message of salvation and hope with the world through music. Thank you so much for being part of this dream, and may God bless you abundantly!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve