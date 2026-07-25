Worship in the Middle East

I have something really special to share.





This August, God has opened a door for me to travel to the Middle East to serve by leading worship at a training school for pastors and missionaries from the underground church.





Honestly, it’s hard to put into words what an honor this is. I’ll have the privilege of worshipping alongside and serving pastors from , Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan, men and women who are faithfully sharing the gospel in places where following Jesus can come at a great cost. My prayer is simply to encourage them, strengthen them, and create space for them to encounter the presence of God as they’re refreshed and equipped for the work He has called them to.





As I prepare for this trip, I’m inviting those who feel led to partner with me. If you’d like to support me financially, every gift, big or small, will help make this trip possible.





Even more than financial support, I would love your prayers: that the Lord would prepare my heart, protect our team, and move powerfully in every gathering. I’m so expectant to see all that He has in store.