Help Give a Baby a Family and Loving Home

WE ARE ADOPTING!

Adoption has always been on our hearts and something we knew God had as a part of our story. The question was not if we would pursue it, but when. God has provided the opportunity to pursue adoption and we are faithfully moving forward with His leading. Although we can have our own children, we want to provide a loving home to a child who might not otherwise experience it. God has woven adoption into the lineage of Jesus and our own salvation and we feel this is a beautiful example to us as Christians that we are honored to emulate. As exciting as this new journey is, choosing to adopt can also be very unpredictable, emotional, and honestly quite expensive. We know that God is leading our steps in this adoption, but we do not want to do this alone… That is where you come in. We are humbly asking for help through encouragement, prayers, and if you feel lead, financial contributions. Your support will give a child a family that they otherwise would not have.

We wish we could give every child in need a home, loving parents, clothes, food, etc., but we know that is not possible. Our prayer is that we can do for one child what we wish we could do for all children in need. We will fiercely love this baby, raising him/her to be a good human, and instill within them the truth that they are created on purpose, for a purpose, and made in the perfect image of God.

We cannot wait to share this experience with all of you. We know that welcoming a new baby into our lives will require the love and support of those around us; it takes a village, right? We want to personally invite you to be part of our village – part of Baby Worley’s village. There are two major ways in which you can support us:

1) Prayerfully: Please pray for us, for our baby, for the brave mother who will entrust her child to us, for our legal team, and for God’s will to be done in this process.

2) Financially: As you can imagine, the process of adoption is long and arduous; but probably most daunting, it is expensive. The average infant adoption in the United States costs anywhere from $40,000 to $70,000. While some small grants and funding programs are available, the distributed amounts are minimal and are given to only a small percentage of adoptive families each year. Most adoption costs end up being paid out-of-pocket by the adopting family. These costs include (but are not limited to) the following: documentation preparation and authentication, home study fees, agency application fees, counseling for birth mother, medical expenses for birth mother and baby, legal fees, and travel expenses. While we have done our very best to prepare for this journey in every way possible (including financially), we do pray that the financial burden will be lightened. With that, we humbly ask you to consider donating to help us bring home Baby Worley. Being relieved of even a small portion of the overall costs would allow more of our personal resources to be used to provide our baby with necessities such as nursery furniture, clothing, formula, diapers, etc.

Will you consider being a part of our village as we bring baby Worley home? Your prayers mean the world to us and bring us peace and support during this roller coaster of a journey. When you donate, your name will be written on a little house in our nursery, which will be a visual representation of the village we have to bring our child home!

Regardless of how you choose to support us, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We know that Baby Worley is already so very loved!

This is a very simplified step by step of what we can expect in this process if things go smoothly. We will do our best to keep you updated each step of the way. The heart is where we are currently.

1. Formal agency application approved

2. Gather all of the paperwork & prepare for the homestudy

3. Complete the homestudy

4. Get homestudy approval ♥

5. Get matched with a birth mom

6. Fly to the hospital and meet baby

7. Temporary custody of the child/birth parents sign over rights

8. Adoption finalized