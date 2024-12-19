Help Me Recover from a Workplace Injury

Hi, my name is Mark Swaim, and I’m reaching out for help during one of the most challenging times in my life.

In November 2023, while working as an Amazon Prime delivery driver in Illinois, I slipped on ice and severely injured my rotator cuff. Despite the injury happening on the job, I was fired shortly afterward. I tried to resolve the situation with the company, but they wouldn’t respond, so I had to hire a lawyer to fight for my rights.

After months of waiting and delays from the insurance company, I finally underwent surgery on September 5, 2024, where 50% of my rotator cuff had to be repaired. Unfortunately, the delays didn’t end there. The insurance company stalled my physical therapy for a month due to issues with the wording on the referral, and now they’ve delayed my payments again, leaving me without income for over 10 days.

My doctor has prescribed additional therapy through March 2025 to help me regain full mobility, but I’m struggling to make ends meet right now. I’ve applied for food stamps and was approved for just $23 a month. I currently don’t have groceries, owe $500 in rent, and have no way to cover my basic needs.

I live alone, and this situation has left me feeling overwhelmed and desperate. Any amount you can contribute will go directly toward rent, groceries, and essentials while I wait for my case to be resolved. Your kindness and support mean the world to me.

Thank you for reading and for any help you can offer.