Help Eric keep Working, Rebuild, Get Off Street

Three years ago, my life changed dramatically. After the loss of a father figure, a series of setbacks followed. A 14-year marriage ended, I lost my home, and I found myself starting over from scratch. Today, I am working every day to rebuild. I deliver for Uber Eats and DoorDash using my 2004 Mustang GT. That car is more than transportation—it's my source of income and, at times, my shelter. Despite the challenges, I have continued working, applying for opportunities, and searching for stable housing. I'm not looking for a handout; I'm looking for a chance to regain stability. Funds raised will be used for housing costs, vehicle maintenance, insurance, and other essentials that allow me to continue working and move toward permanent housing. Every donation, share, or word of encouragement helps me take another step forward. If you're able to donate or share, it would mean the world to me.