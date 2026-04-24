Working towards stability

Help Me Keep a Roof Over My Head While I Work Toward Stability

Hello, my name is Brittany.

I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but I am reaching out with a humble heart. I am currently struggling to secure stable housing and am doing everything I can to keep moving forward.

I work for the USPS and am committed to supporting myself, but unexpected financial hardships have left me facing housing challenges that I cannot overcome alone. My goal is simple: to have a safe place to stay while I continue working and rebuilding my life.

The funds raised will be used for:

Temporary lodging or motel expenses

Security deposit and move-in costs

Utilities and basic necessities

Transportation to and from work

I am not looking for a handout—just a helping hand during a difficult season. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to stability. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

I am grateful for any kindness, prayers, encouragement, or support you can offer. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me keep hope alive.

With gratitude,

Brittany