Working Toward Reliable Transportation and Better

Life has a way of humbling you when you least expect it. Over the past few years, I have been working hard to recover from financial setbacks while trying to stay focused on building a more stable future for myself. Like many people, unexpected challenges affected my credit and created obstacles that have made everyday life much harder than it should be.





One of the biggest struggles has been transportation. Not having a reliable vehicle has affected opportunities, consistency, and peace of mind. Simple things like getting to appointments, handling responsibilities, and creating financial progress become much more difficult without dependable transportation.





I am starting this fundraiser to ask for help raising $9,000 to rebuild my financial stability and purchase a reliable used vehicle. These funds will help me pay down important credit obligations, improve my financial standing, and secure dependable transportation that will allow me to continue moving forward instead of constantly trying to catch up.





This is not about luxury or wanting more than I need. This is about creating stability, independence, and the ability to continue rebuilding my life with fewer setbacks standing in the way.





Every donation, no matter the amount, genuinely helps. Even sharing words of encouragement means more than you know. I appreciate anyone who takes the time to read my story and support me during this chapter of rebuilding.





Thank you for believing in me and helping me work toward a better and more stable future.