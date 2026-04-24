Working Toward a Home for My Kids

hi, My name is Fitri, and I am a mother of two children from Indonesia.





I work hard every day running a small gemstone business on several online platforms. Every order, every customer, and every sale helps me support my family and work toward a dream that means everything to me: providing a safe and stable home for my children.





Our current living situation is not ideal for raising two young children. As a mother, I want to give them a place where they can feel secure, comfortable, and hopeful about their future.





I am doing everything I can to reach this goal through my own hard work, but the cost of purchasing a modest home is still beyond my current means. That is why I am humbly asking for help.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping me purchase a home for my children. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign would also mean a great deal to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting a mother who is working every day to build a better future for her children.





With gratitude,





Fitri



