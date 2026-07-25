Working on bettering our lives

we are asking for help. At the end of 2019 I started to have multiple medical issues and I am now disabled. When I got sick we used all of our savings. My wife works her normal job and then finds other work just to make ends meet. We have four children three of which are driving ages. My family has helped where they could. We just need a boost to get out of being behind. I pray every day for gods help. I have hope that we can get back on to solid ground. Any help is greatly appreciated.