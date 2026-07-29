Working Full Time & Still Falling Behind

I never imagined I would be writing something like this.

I’m a full-time working mom of three kids and three very opinionated Siberian Huskies. I’ve been at the same company for over 10 years. I started there answering phones and worked my way up to leading and managing a department. I’ve always worked hard and tried to take care of my family without asking anyone else for help.

But right now, I’ve hit a wall.

Ironically, even though I’m making more money than I ever have before in my life, I’ve also never felt this financially stretched. Between raising three kids and trying to keep a home running, things have gotten tighter and tighter.

Over the past year I worked really hard to improve my credit score and managed to raise it by 27 points so I could try to qualify for financing to fix our home’s central air and furnace system. Unfortunately, even if I do qualify, the financing options add so much interest that the total cost becomes overwhelming- money I realistically just don’t have.

Here in Indiana winter is winding down, but summer will be here before we know it, and right now our system needs replaced in order to keep our home comfortable year-round.

One of my children is autistic and will live with me long-term, so having a stable and safe home environment isn’t just important for today- it’s important for our future.

Asking for help is honestly one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. I’ve always been the person who just figures things out and keeps pushing forward. But sometimes you reach a point where you simply can’t solve something alone.

If you’re able to help, even a small amount would mean the world to my family.

Sometimes crowdfunding works because a lot of people give a little. If 200 people gave $20, the entire repair would be covered and our home would be stable again.

If you’re not able to donate, sharing this page would help more than you probably realize.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness you can show our family. ❤️