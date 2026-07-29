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From Survival to Stability

Goal$55,000 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byIvar Hammerstaedt

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ivar Hammerstaedt

From Survival to Stability

For years, our lives have revolved around survival.


I am a single mother raising my adult daughter, who is on the autism spectrum. She is intelligent, compassionate, and full of potential, but she needs consistency, support, and a stable environment to continue building confidence and independence. Right now, despite working long hours and taking on additional side work whenever possible, I am barely managing to keep us afloat financially.


The hardest part is not the exhaustion. It is knowing how little time and energy I have left to truly be present for my daughter after constantly trying to stay ahead of bills, housing costs, and daily necessities.


The stress has taken a serious emotional toll on both of us. Our home life has become centered around worry, financial pressure, and uncertainty about the future. We are getting by, but we are not living in a healthy or sustainable way.


This campaign is not about escaping responsibility. It is about creating a realistic opportunity for stability and long-term security.


We are working toward relocating to Albania, where the lower cost of living would allow us to build a calmer and more manageable life. Instead of working nonstop simply to survive, I would finally have the ability to maintain a balanced schedule while helping my daughter continue developing life skills, emotional confidence, and greater independence.


For the first time in a long time, there is a path forward that feels possible.


Our goal is to create a responsible and sustainable foundation by:


• Securing stable housing

• Covering relocation and legal documentation expenses

• Safely transporting our dogs, who are part of our family

• Building an emergency financial cushion

• Establishing stable remote and local income opportunities

• Creating a long-term life that is affordable, healthy, and sustainable


Every contribution, no matter the size, helps move us closer to stability, hope, and the chance to finally breathe again.


If donating is not possible, sharing our story would mean just as much. Sometimes a difficult season changes simply because someone chose to help carry the weight.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your compassion, and for helping us believe that a better future is still within reach.

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