Workers Rights vs Juan Chipoco CVICHE105 Fund

On November 24th, 2025 I revealed the unfair labor practices taking place at a Peruvian restaurant in Miami called "CVI.CHE 105" and its mistreatment of its staff members.





The story uncovered the exploitive labor practices by its owner and Celebrity Chef, Juan Chipoco, by consistently paying his minimum wage staff members late...all while simultaneously expanding his business empire across South Florida, into Puerto Rico, and now expanding into Atlanta from latest reports.





This past month, CVI.CHE 105's Celebrity Chef Juan Chipoco filed a defamation lawsuit against me.





He's claiming what I reported (from his own company generated paperwork) is false.





It's ironic considering the information I used in the news story was his own company's internal emails he sent his own staff informing them of new "adjusted schedules" regarding their payroll that would delay their pay, and even their tips.





CVI.CHE 105 by Juan Chipoco is able to accept the money from their own customers on time (and tips as well), but is unable to pay that tip money to their tipped employees on time.





But yet, CVI.CHE 105 is still financially sound to open multiple new restaurant locations?





Where is all of the employees money going to in the meantime?





ESPECIALLY their tip money?





CVI.CHE 105 makes customers pay their check on time, ensures employees have to be at work on time, but they don't have to pay them on time?





It doesn't work that way.





This is what is called "worker exploitation", a very common practice throughout Miami's hospitality industry.





For example, his staff was just paid today (Tuesday, 4/14 at the time of posting this) covering the pay period between March 23rd through April 5th.





This is not a tip pool that requires a weekly/bi weekly pay schedule.





So if I am a minimum wage staff member and made tips on March 23rd, I have to wait until today to receive it, which is 22 days from the time I earned it.





Would it be enraging to a restaurant guest knowing the tip you left for your hardworking service worker won't be received for up to 22 days?





Payroll used to be paid out 5 days earlier, more reflective of a biweekly payroll....an already odd scene considering it's not a tip pool.





But now delaying payments a full business week (a process now set in stone) while simultaneously spawning new restaurants across the country.





CVI.CHE 105's Celebrity Chef Juan Chipoco is claiming this information is untrue and that I intentionally and maliciously posted this information knowing it's "false."





So either his company wide emails were wrong and his entire staff who have reached out to me are lying, their friends and family who have reached out are lying and his current and former staff members I've interviewed are all lying.





Or





Celebrity Chef Juan Chipoco is being completely untruthful to cover up a history of exploitive practices against his own staff members.





Emphasis on minimum wage staff.





You can watching my reporting and be the judge for yourself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYPiNL-4Juo

https://www.instagram.com/p/DReXKqBjriU/?img_index=1

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUN57NuDtHE/?img_index=1





Celebrity Chef Juan Chipoco threatened me with a cease and desist letter, him and/or one of his lieutenants reached out to YouTube to have my video taken down, and even tried DM'ing me from what I believe to be his burner account - all failed attempts to tactically intimidate me into silencing the story.





But its not me he's after, it's silencing his own staff that he's after.





I'm just in his way.





And that’s exactly why I can’t walk away from this.





This is about the people who clock in every day, who serve, who work extremely hard, who rely on their tips to pay rent, buy groceries, and take care of their families… only to be told to wait.





To be pushed aside. To be treated like their time, their labor, and their livelihood don’t matter.





Now Celebrity Chef Juan Chipoco is suing the person sharing their stories.





Using the only tool he knows how to use - fear.





And that’s the point.





I’m asking for your help because this fight is bigger than just one story, just one restaurant, and just one lawsuit. It’s about dismantling a system where powerful people can exploit workers—and then try to bury the truth when someone speaks up.





Every donation helps me continue this fight. It helps cover legal costs as defamation trials can often rack up into the 6 figures come trial.





It helps ensure that the truth doesn’t get buried under intimidation.





But more than that—it sends a message.





That workers will stand up against these unfair labor practices and that you can't punish truth just because you think you have a little bit of power.





And that intimidation is what morally bankrupt bullies rely on to get what they want.





If you’ve ever worked for tips… if you’ve ever waited on a paycheck… if you’ve ever felt powerless against someone with more money and influence than you,





This is your fight too.





Please donate if you can. And if you can’t, sharing this means more than you know.





If you're scared, you can also donate anonymously.





Because silence is what he's counting on.





And together—we will never let that happen.