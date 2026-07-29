So, I lost my job, because the owner of the company sold the business. My health went downhill. Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. My 13 year old daughter was diagnosed with Selective Mutism. I lost my house, so I'm living with my daughter and her mother. It works because I'm able to help with my daughter every day. I was doing delivery for Uber Eats on my E-scooter. It broke down and it wasn't worth it to fix . I'm trying to get enough money for a good scooter that isn't going to break down anytime soon. I have no income at this time. I'm asking for your help. Thank you so much.