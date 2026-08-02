Work vehicle totalled by hit and run driver

Asking for help from anyone that can fill an emergency need from a hit and run driver causing major body damage to the front and side of our car with destruction to the wheel and tire. Police were called and it took 15 hours for them to arrive on svene to take a report. The party at fault is denying avvountability, even after he had his vehicled towed.





I am disabled and my son uses our vehicle for working two jobs! Well, after waiting 3 weeks on insurance to get the car towed, an estimate done, or a rental, he has no money now to pay rent, towing, or even to pay for his phone bill!





Please help, if you can. We appreciate every dollar that helps get my son on the road again so he can pay his bills like he has been , before a negligent driver took the only car he had to get to his jobs. Thank you Jesus for your love and kindness every day. We trust in.your promises.























