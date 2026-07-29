I been on a mission to start my own business but finances don't allow me to make the money I need to spread my work or be capable enough to grow my passion as a landscaper. I have basic equipment and a car which is very non efficient for the job I need to do to haul lawnmowers and other equipment. The only thing that is stopping me from going further is a good reliable work truck. I am the type of person that will help a stranger in need weather it's a few bucks or labour work that they need done,and will often times offer my help for free. So whatever money is raised I will donate a portion to a good cause. I also have chrons which it is sometimes difficult for me to lift and load equipment into my car so having a truck would be 10x easier for me.