Dragi prieteni și susținători,

Vă scriu cu multă bucurie și recunoștință pentru a vă împărtăși impactul lucrării misionare din Kenya. Prin harul lui Dumnezeu, am reușit să plantăm o biserică în satul Kirumbi, situat lângă orașul Voi, unde slujim cu dedicare în special comunității și tribului Sagalla.Misiunea noastră depășește zidurile bisericii și se concretizează zilnic în proiecte sociale care schimbă vieți. Credem cu tărie în viitorul acestei generații, așa că investim în copii atât material, cât și spiritual, oferindu-le călăuzire bazată pe valori creștine, sprijin educațional și plătind taxele școlare pentru cei care altfel nu ar putea merge la școală. De asemenea, venim în ajutorul familiilor defavorizate, am construit câteva case în comunitate și o toaletă publică în sat. Totodată, donăm apă gratuită de la forajul nostru din sat, o resursă vitală pentru treburile zilnice și igiena comunității.Pentru a putea continua legal, în siguranță și pe termen lung toată această activitate și asistență oferită oamenilor din Kirumbi, am nevoie urgentă de obținerea permisului de muncă și a vizei de misionar (Work permit - missionary visa).Taxele guvernamentale și procesarea acestor documente oficiale implică costuri mari, pe care nu le pot acoperi singur. De aceea, apelez la generozitatea voastră. Fiecare donație reprezintă o cărămidă pusă la continuitatea proiectelor noastre din Kenya și o binecuvântare directă pentru tribul Sagalla.Vă mulțumim din suflet pentru fiecare donație, pentru rugăciunile voastre și pentru că alegeți să fiți parteneri în această misiune!Cu prețuire și recunoștință,

Daniel& Marietta Radu

Efrata Church Kirumbi- Fruitful for Christ

In colaborare cu bisericile:

-Metanoia Remshalden-Germania

-Betesda Stuttgart -Germania





🇺🇸 English Version

Dear friends and supporters,

I am writing to you with great joy and gratitude to share the impact of our missionary work in Kenya. By God's grace, we have successfully planted a church in Kirumbi village, located near the town of Voi, where we dedicatedly serve the local community and specifically the Sagalla tribe.Our mission goes beyond the church walls and takes shape daily through life-changing social projects. We strongly believe in the future of this generation, which is why we invest in children both materially and spiritually, providing them with Christian values-based guidance, educational support, and paying school fees for those who otherwise could not afford to attend. We also assist underprivileged families, have built several houses in the community, and constructed a public restroom in the village. Additionally, we provide free water from our village borehole, a vital resource for the community's daily chores and hygiene.In order to continue all this work and support for the people of Kirumbi legally, safely, and long-term, I urgently need to obtain a Work permit - missionary visa.The government fees and processing of these official documents involve significant costs that I cannot cover alone. Therefore, I am reaching out for your financial support. Every donation is a building block for the continuity of our projects in Kenya and a direct blessing to the Sagalla tribe.Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every donation, for your prayers, and for choosing to partner with us in this mission!With appreciation and gratitude,

Daniel & Marietta Radu

Efrata Church Kirumbi- Fruitful for Christ





In collaboration with churches:

-Metanoia Remshalden-Germany

- Bethesda Stuttgart - Germany