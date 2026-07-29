Work Injury Family in need

​"Hello friends, family, and community,

​I'm reaching out during the most challenging time of my life. Recently, I suffered a life-altering accident at the steel mill where I work. A massive beam crushed my leg, leading to some injuries and a long, difficult road to recovery.

​My wife and I are facing an uncertain future, with mountingl bills and the day-to-day costs of raising our five children, aged one, three, six, eight and sixteen. Right now, any contribution to help with food, bills, and our family's immediate needs would mean the world to us and would allow me to focus on healing.

​Thank you for your kindness and support during this incredibly difficult time." I'

M , not one that looks for handouts , but I have to swallow my pride and do what's best for my family so thank you again..