A few years ago, a traffic accident unexpectedly changed the direction of my life.





What followed was a season of healing, reflection, and a deeper walk with God. During that time, I began to see how the languages I had spent years studying, along with my passion for design and creative work, could be used in a way I had never imagined before.





WordWear is a vision to share the beauty and depth of Scripture through thoughtfully designed clothing and creative projects. The first collection explores Bible verses presented across multiple languages and integrated into contemporary apparel design.





To view the full story, campaign vision, and project details, please visit: https://app.notion.com/p/WordWear-The-Message-You-Wear-3731084b136d80e98edfc6065b70f5d9?source=copy_link





Thank you for taking the time to learn more about this project and for considering supporting its first collection! 🙏🏼✨