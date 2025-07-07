Word by Heart Outreach

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and he will make your path straight." Proverbs 3:5-6

This is the verse my momma taught me when I was very young. It is a verse I have been learning to live my life by. God made my path straight when I was 14 and fell in love with Jesus. He made it straight again when I was 16 and afraid I was gonna loose another dad to sickness. Again when I got to graduate a year early. And many times between and after.

I will be leaving this September for five months to do another training school with YWAM in New Zealand. The program I will be doing is called Word By Heart. The goal of this school is to become “grounded in a complete overview of the Bible from Genesis to Revelation.”



I will be trained as a storyteller to bridge culture and language and to bring the words of Jesus to life. I will learn how to internalize scripture and I will learn how to share it word-for-word with others. The Bible is God’s word and nothing can come against it. I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to write many of His words on my heart.



Now the logistics. Word By Heart is structured like a DTS with a lecture phase (12 weeks) and an outreach (8 weeks). I have been working part time all summer, so my lecture phase costs (tuition, plane tickets, insurance, personal expenses, ect.) are taken care of— praise the Lord. However, I do need to raise support for outreach. I am trusting God for $5,000 dollars to cover my outreach expenses (plane tickets, food, accommodation, ect.).

This is yet one more opportunity to trust God with my whole heart, to lean on him instead of my own understanding, and to see Him make my path straight--- probably in some way I won't see coming.



I ask that you consider supporting me firstly through prayer and secondly through donation. Even a small amount is such a blessing and helps take me one step closer to where I feel God calling me.

Earnestly, enthusiastically, and joyfully,

Anna



