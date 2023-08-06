Help & Hope for the Woolleys. They Need Our Help!

We’ve known the Woolley family for about 15 years. Dan and Christy have 3 children: Joshua (19), Nathan (16) and Samuel (12). They’ve spent their lives serving the Lord through their careers and through their lives, Christy as a teacher and Dan in his work for various ministries. They have helped so many. Now they need our help.

You may not realize it but many of you have heard of Dan Woolley. In 2010, Dan was doing ministry with Compassion International in Haiti when a major earthquake hit. He was buried alive under a collapsed hotel for 3 days. The world watched as he was miraculously pulled from the rubble . . . alive!



They were so grateful for God’s divine intervention, yet they underestimated the impact of the trauma they had all experienced. After Dan’s rescue there were steps in trauma care and healing for him and his family that didn’t happen and the trauma impact has built up, often hidden, ever since, in emotional and physical forms.



Unmanaged traumas don’t just go away over time but can grow in weight as new, smaller traumas add more bricks to your backpack until they become hard to carry. A dangerous car accident. Nearly losing a son to an aggressive bone infection, then a scare as another son started to go blind (then healed). An attack on Christy in a parking lot. Loss of a father. As new hardships came up, the residual trauma from Haiti magnified the impact of each stressor, often sending Dan and Christy into a psychological fight or flight mode.



They thought they were managing it but then Dan had a near-death encounter with COVID in 2021. Christy was separated from him for his two weeks in the hospital and all of these built up traumas came flooding back. Things began to fall apart which spurred Dan and Christy to pursue professional treatment.



Christy’s physical and mental health has been hit especially hard by her complex PTSD from the earthquake experience and other traumas. The stress and the overproduction of cortisol has caused multiple health issues in her neurological, digestive and endocrine systems for which they are struggling, with weekly tests and doctor visits, to find clarity and treatment options. In many ways, her body is breaking down and systems are failing. And the mental/emotional toll has been high.



Dan and Christy have found some help for their various health issues, but treatment is expensive. To top it off, Dan was recently out of work for eight months and they have extended their debt significantly to continue medical treatment and pay bills.



Through all of these events, they’ve seen God's faithfulness in so many tangible forms as the Lord has provided! When both of their vehicles broke down in the same week, the Lord provided replacements, and recently Dan was hired by a fantastic company. He is beyond thrilled to be serving the Lord, serving ministries, in a full-time role again! They have seen the Lord work with His mighty hand through miracles and through the body of Christ.



They are so grateful for all those who have helped them walk this journey, not only financially, but through prayers, friendships, guidance, and encouragement. However, their need is still so significant.

This summer Christy experienced a health failure that showed them their current therapies were not enough. They researched and discovered new forms of treatment that hold great potential, but these are currently out of reach. If you’ve ever dealt with physical or mental health issues, you know the exorbitant costs associated with the treatments, especially when insurance won’t cover particular types of care.



Here is a summary of their immediate financial needs for ongoing and new treatments that will only be available with new resources.



$15,000 - Medical Treatment for Christy



This would include ongoing tests, doctor visits, and new treatment plans to address issues with her digestive and endocrine systems, neurological damage, and complex nutritional needs. $8000 gets this treatment started.



$28,000 - Mental Health Counseling & Advanced PTSD Therapies



This will pay for intensive counseling and new neurological therapies that have shown great success in treating advanced PTSD and related mental health disorders. $8000 lets them start one of these new therapies.

For right now, we’d like to focus on helping them get access to new treatments and ongoing care they need to make progress toward healing. However, they are still working to take care of medical expenses from previous therapies. If we are able to bless them with more than what is needed for their current situation, those funds will go toward covering previous medical expenses.

Would you consider joining us to support this wonderful family? The road ahead of them will not be easy but the Lord will be with them every step of the way! Please join us in praying and giving to help them heal! Also, we would greatly appreciate it if you share this with others who may want to help as well.



Roger & Lynn Hamilton